[BN] Blitz: The end of an era, with an exclamation point

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 29, 2020

Bills sweep Patriots to put exclamation mark on end of an era

The night ended with Bill Belichick – evil genius leader of the greatest NFL dynasty of this century, tormentor of Bills fans – slouched low in his chair during his post-game video news conference.

He'd just been swept by the Bills for the first time, handed his first losing season since 2000, his first year as New England's coach, and handed his worst defeat since a 31-point loss (also to Buffalo) in 2003.

This was the night Bill Belichick – who wasn't buying into the Josh Allen MVP talk the last time these teams played – came to finally look like he realized what everyone else already knew: The reign is over, and there's nothing the future Hall of Fame coach can do about it.

For the first time since 1999, the Bills swept the Patriots, and it's easy to look at what happened on the field Monday night and envision this becoming a yearly occurrence.

"The Bills," Jason Wolf wrote, "are for real. And they're spectacular."

The Patriots ... not so much.