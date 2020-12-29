[BN] Blitz: The end of an era, with an exclamation point

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 29, 2020
Bills sweep Patriots to put exclamation mark on end of an era
The night ended with Bill Belichick – evil genius leader of the greatest NFL dynasty of this century, tormentor of Bills fans – slouched low in his chair during his post-game video news conference.
He'd just been swept by the Bills for the first time, handed his first losing season since 2000, his first year as New England's coach, and handed his worst defeat since a 31-point loss (also to Buffalo) in 2003.
This was the night Bill Belichick – who wasn't buying into the Josh Allen MVP talk the last time these teams played – came to finally look like he realized what everyone else already knew: The reign is over, and there's nothing the future Hall of Fame coach can do about it.
For the first time since 1999, the Bills swept the Patriots, and it's easy to look at what happened on the field Monday night and envision this becoming a yearly occurrence.
"The Bills," Jason Wolf wrote, "are for real. And they're spectacular."
The Patriots ... not so much.
Monday night was the exclamation point on the end of an era. Here's Wolf's column.
Allen's MVP argument gets louder: By nearly all accounts, it's a two-horse race between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. But it's getting harder and harder to argue that Josh Allen isn't just as valuable and important to his team's success as they are. From Vic Carucci: "The closing arguments for NFL MVP have begun." Here's how Allen got his argument started. Read more
Report card: The report card after these games is becoming pretty routine. The Bills are becoming the teacher's pet. Good grades keep flowing. Read more
Allen, Diggs attacked New England's strength: Allen passed for just 153 yards and threw three interceptions in a 16-10 loss in Week 4 of 2019, when the Patriots' defense dominated with man coverage. Monday, it didn't matter what they threw at Allen. He and Stefon Diggs picked the defense apart. Mark Gaughan took a "closer look at some of the plays that demonstrated how hard it is to cover the Bills’ receivers and how far Allen has progressed in a little more than a season." Read more
Observations: Allen and Diggs made it look easy Monday night. They hooked up for 145 yards and three touchdowns. "I’m just thankful to be where I am and thankful for the people that I’m around, they make it fun, Josh makes it fun," Diggs said. "He tells me just get open and catch the ball." Jay Skurski's observations story leads with more on the duo's dominance and has good news on John Brown and other news and notes from Monday. Read more
Record day: As if this newsletter hasn't featured enough Allen and Diggs, here's some more.
Allen's 8-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter Monday against New England was Allen's 34th of the season, breaking the franchise record set by Jim Kelly in 1993. Kelly gave him a shoutout on Twitter. Read more
After breaking Eric Moulds' record for receptions in a season, Diggs topped Moulds' yardage record Monday night. Read more
Quarter by quarter: "The Bills’ 29-point victory was the worst loss at Gillette Stadium suffered by the Patriots in 21 seasons under Bill Belichick." Mark Gaughan's quarter-by-quarter breakdown has analysis and notes from each quarter of the blowout win. Read more
Fans react: "I've been a Bills fan for 3 decades now and I can't remember the last time that I didn't "fear" facing certain teams. This year the Bills are that team ..." Here's a sampling of how some happy Bills fans reacted on Twitter last night. Read more
A long embrace: Sean McDermott and Bill Belichick had a long embrace after the game. "Pretty cool," McDermott said. "He’s a legend in terms of what he’s able to do and I’m humbled by it." Read more
Playoff picture: The scenario for the Bills is simple: Beat Miami, get the No. 2 seed. It's below the Bills where things get super interesting. Here's what the playoff picture looks like. Read more
Will the Bills rest their starters, knowing they can be no worse than the third seed? Read more
Million-dollar mark: "An Amherst native and diehard Buffalo Bills fan's $217,000 donation to Oishei Children's Hospital has pushed donations made to a fund in the name of Josh Allen's grandmother past the $1 million mark." Read more
