[BN] Blitz: The Bills won't immediately replace Dan Morgan. Here's why

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 18, 2021
Bills promote nine within front office, won't immediately hire a replacement for Dan Morgan
Terrance Gray and Malik Boyd, two front office employees with the Bills, were both promoted recently. But despite both men interviewing to replace Dan Morgan, neither were hired as the director of player personnel.
And no one will be, at least not in the near future.
Brandon Beane told The Buffalo News that Morgan's duties will be split among several current staff members, including himself.
Morgan left the Bills to become the Panthers' assistant general manager earlier this month. Replacing him won't be easy, Beane said.
"When you bring someone from the outside, which I'm not doing here, it's got to be the right person," Beane said.
The Bills, Beane said, "want to grow our own."
The GM also talked about the promotions of Gray and Boyd and the others who were also recently promoted.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Wildgoose's wild expectations: From the sixth round to the NFL? That's doable. Sixth round to the Hall of Fame? It's probably wishful thinking. Just don't tell that to Rachad Wildgoose. The cornerback does not lack confidence. Read more
Brady on the move? Derek Jeter sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million. Bucs QB Tom Brady was renting from Jeter. Read more
Climbing the ladder: Denver hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. The move makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive in league history. Read more
Vote of confidence: From The Ringer: "Some teams that were expected to upgrade specific position groups surprisingly declined to do so. From Jared Goff to Myles Gaskin, here are the players who can breathe a sigh of relief after the draft." The Bills have a few on the list. Read more
Power rankings: Pro Football Focus says the Bills' Super Bowl winning probability is 7.5%. The site also ranks the Bills as the third-best team. Read more
716 Day: The Bills and Sabres will celebrate 716 Day with a new initiative: Give 716, a community-wide day of giving to support charities across Western New York. The goal of Give 716 is to unite Bills and Sabres fans with the Western New York community in an epic day of online giving. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: After memorable Sabres stint, Michael Houser finishes strong in Rochester Read more
Assessing possible candidates to coach the Sabres in 2021-22 Read more
Baseball: Off to best start since 2007, Bisons head on road to finally wear Buffalo gear Read more
Colleges: Reports: UB adds defensive line coach, promotes analyst to assistant Read more
High schools: Clarence softball's Julianne Bolton strikes out all 21 batters in perfect game Read more
Photos: Williamsville East hosts Sweet Home in Section VI baseball action View photos
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.