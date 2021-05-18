[BN] Blitz: The Bills won't immediately replace Dan Morgan. Here's why

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 18, 2021

Bills promote nine within front office, won't immediately hire a replacement for Dan Morgan

Terrance Gray and Malik Boyd, two front office employees with the Bills, were both promoted recently. But despite both men interviewing to replace Dan Morgan, neither were hired as the director of player personnel.

And no one will be, at least not in the near future.

Brandon Beane told The Buffalo News that Morgan's duties will be split among several current staff members, including himself.

Morgan left the Bills to become the Panthers' assistant general manager earlier this month. Replacing him won't be easy, Beane said.

"When you bring someone from the outside, which I'm not doing here, it's got to be the right person," Beane said.

The Bills, Beane said, "want to grow our own."