[BN] Blitz: The Bills love their veteran depth on the O-line

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 18, 2022

Bills love veteran depth on O-line, and David Quessenberry is latest example

Buffalo's offensive line is finally starting to look whole again.

Guard Rodger Saffold is back on the field after recovering from an injury suffered in a car crash. Spencer Brown returned to the field last week and took his reps at right tackle. The health of the unit was a concern when camp began, but things are starting to fall into place.

For David Quessenberry, that means staying prepared for whatever role the Bills need him to fill. The veteran who started all 18 games for the Tennessee Titans last season looks to be a lock for the third tackle spot after taking starting reps while Brown was out.

Quessenberry, who Pro Football Focus graded as Tennessee's best run blocker last year, is the latest example of the Bills getting veteran insurance on the offensive line.

“Nothing seems to faze him,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott.

Mark Gaughan has more on Quessenberry, who has built a reputation as a team player and a well-liked player in the locker room. He missed three seasons while battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Wednesday notebook: As the likelihood increases that Tre'Davious White misses at least the opener in Los Angeles, the Bills are trying to get Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam up to speed as quickly as possible. Jay Skurski has the latest on how that's going, plus other news and notes from a lively Wednesday workout. Read more

Here's Harry Scull Jr.'s photo gallery from practice at ADPRO Sports Training Center. View photos

6-year-old Bills fan adds table jump to campaign for nation's best mullet: That's quite a sentence, isn't it? Lincoln Prater, 6, originally from the Buffalo area, is a finalist in the voting for the USA Mullett Championships in the Kids Division. Read more

Dorsey focuses on the details: The bulk of his offense installed, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is figuring out other things, like where he feels more comfortable on game day: in the booth or on the sideline. Read more

Spector gets a boost in Bills' linebacker competition: Baylon Spector, Buffalo's seventh-round draft pick from Clemson, is trying to earn a reserve spot on the roster. His performance last weekend certainly helped. Read more

Senior HOF finalists: Super Bowl MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. Read more

Joe Burrow's New Normal: From Sports Illustrated: "Last winter Burrow led the Bengals on a stunning Super Bowl run. With it came a new level of fame, even in small-market Cincinnati, as well as the expectation he’ll do it all over again this year. It’s a challenge he is uniquely equipped to take on." Read more

Baseball: Mike Harrington: Bisons keep battling in the division while Blue Jays look lost

Owen Power, Kyle Okposo added to autograph roster for Bisons' 'Hockey Night at the Ballpark'

High schools: 25 to Watch: Elle Ridge, Clarence field hockey and lacrosse

Lew-Port's Sophie Auer commits to Daemen for basketball

Buffalo Seminary swimmer Elle Noecker targets U.S. Olympic Trial qualifying times

UB football: UB football aims to name starting quarterback by next week

Buffalo Sabres: Tyson Kozak's developing skills aid in journey to be a Sabres prospect

