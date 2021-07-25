[BN] Blitz: The Bills had a lot of success in the air. How important is it for them to run?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 25, 2021
With so much success throwing, how important is it for Bills to run the ball?
Buffalo's offense took off last season. The arrival of Stefon Diggs opened up the passing game for Josh Allen, whose growth took a big leap forward during the 2020 season.
The Bills will again have the lethal passing attack that helped the team to second-best in yards and points in 2020. They went 13-3 last season.
All of that said, should the Bills have the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" motto, or should they fix the running game, which ranked 20th in the league?
More to the point, we wonder: Just how important is it for the Bills, or any team for that matter, to have a strong running game?
NFL analyst Chris Simms said "Allen will take a step back if they try to play the same way they did last year."
Said Dion Dawkins: "We have to be great at every aspect of a football game, but knowing your strengths and your weaknesses helps you win football games."
Here's a deep dive into the running game question...
