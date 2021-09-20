[BN] Blitz: The Bills are still the team to beat in the AFC East

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills still the team to beat in AFC East; thrash Dolphins without Josh Allen at his best

There probably shouldn't have been a doubt, but Overreaction Monday after Week 1 is the exact time and place for absurdities to live.

No, nothing about Buffalo's Week 1 performance inside Highmark Stadium against a supposedly inferior Steelers side changed the calculus in the AFC East.

Not with the way the other rosters are constructed, and not with the way the Buffalo Bills are capable of playing. Sunday, the offense wasn't near its best, and the Bills still left South Florida as far and away the best team in the division after their 35-0 victory.

They beat the Dolphins for the sixth consecutive time, tying a franchise record for the longest winning streak against Miami.

Further, they won for the seventh straight time against a divisional opponent.