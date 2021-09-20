[BN] Blitz: The Bills are still the team to beat in the AFC East

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 20, 2021
Bills still the team to beat in AFC East; thrash Dolphins without Josh Allen at his best
There probably shouldn't have been a doubt, but Overreaction Monday after Week 1 is the exact time and place for absurdities to live.
No, nothing about Buffalo's Week 1 performance inside Highmark Stadium against a supposedly inferior Steelers side changed the calculus in the AFC East.
Not with the way the other rosters are constructed, and not with the way the Buffalo Bills are capable of playing. Sunday, the offense wasn't near its best, and the Bills still left South Florida as far and away the best team in the division after their 35-0 victory.
They beat the Dolphins for the sixth consecutive time, tying a franchise record for the longest winning streak against Miami.
Further, they won for the seventh straight time against a divisional opponent.
While the win showed they are still the team to beat in the division, it also showed something probably even more important, Jason Wolf wrote in his column from Florida: It showed they can dominate football games even when Josh Allen isn't at his best.
What does the blowout win say about the defense? It's "so far so good for the Bills’ younger, deeper defensive line," Mark Gaughan wrote. Two games into the season and it's apparent that the Buffalo Bills are a much more balanced team than they were last season, and will not need to rely on scoring a few dozen points to win every game. Here are some big picture takeaways. Read more
Observations: The defense made it known early, like on the first play early, that they were in Miami to make a statement. Taron Johnson came off the edge and dropped Tua Tagovailoa for a sack. Two plays later, Micah Hyde got one. Leslie Frazier “was dialing it up, man,” Hyde said. Jay Skurski has more on the defensive effort in his observations from the blowout win. Read more
Ups and downs for Zack Moss: The ups and downs were on and off the field, too. Zack Moss has been dealing with a death in his family and arrived home in Miami late Friday night, ahead of his Buffalo Bills teammates, to spend time with family. During Sunday's game, Moss fumbled early. But he rebounded with two touchdowns. “If I had to put it in one word, it’s life,” he said. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: In a 35-0 game, there are obviously more than a few plays that helped determine the outcome. The Buffalo Bills were two first-half turnovers from winning by an even bigger margin. Mark Gaughan took a closer look at five plays from the offensive performance. Read more
Report card: Last week it was the defensive units taking home the only good grades from the Week 1 performance. The Buffalo Bills turned in a much more balanced effort yesterday, and Jay Skurski's grades reflect that. Read more
Photos: Buffalo Bills fans were all over the place in and out of Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. View photos
As for the game action, here's a photo gallery from the blowout win. View photos
Twitter reactions: The talk on social media ran the gamut. "Bills just won the closest 35-0 game I've ever seen," one person wrote. Others seemed to be a bit more optimistic. Read more
Patriots-Jets: The other two AFC East teams matched up Sunday. Mac Jones kept his mistakes to a minimum and earned his first NFL victory with the New England Patriots. Read more
Meanwhile, Jets rookie Zach Wilson can't blame booing Jets fans. Read more
QBs go down with injuries: It wasn't just Tua Tagovailoa who got hurt. It was a bad day as far as injuries go for NFL quarterbacks. Read more
