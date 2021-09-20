 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: The Bills are still the team to beat in the AFC East
[BN] Blitz: The Bills are still the team to beat in the AFC East

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 20, 2021

Waving to the fans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waves to the fans while running up the tunnel at the end of the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Bills still the team to beat in AFC East; thrash Dolphins without Josh Allen at his best

There probably shouldn't have been a doubt, but Overreaction Monday after Week 1 is the exact time and place for absurdities to live. 

No, nothing about Buffalo's Week 1 performance inside Highmark Stadium against a supposedly inferior Steelers side changed the calculus in the AFC East.

Not with the way the other rosters are constructed, and not with the way the Buffalo Bills are capable of playing. Sunday, the offense wasn't near its best, and the Bills still left South Florida as far and away the best team in the division after their 35-0 victory.

They beat the Dolphins for the sixth consecutive time, tying a franchise record for the longest winning streak against Miami.

Further, they won for the seventh straight time against a divisional opponent. 

While the win showed they are still the team to beat in the division, it also showed something probably even more important, Jason Wolf wrote in his column from Florida: It showed they can dominate football games even when Josh Allen isn't at his best.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

What does the blowout win say about the defense? It's "so far so good for the Bills’ younger, deeper defensive line," Mark Gaughan wrote. Two games into the season and it's apparent that the Buffalo Bills are a much more balanced team than they were last season, and will not need to rely on scoring a few dozen points to win every game. Here are some big picture takeaways. Read more

Observations: The defense made it known early, like on the first play early, that they were in Miami to make a statement. Taron Johnson came off the edge and dropped Tua Tagovailoa for a sack. Two plays later, Micah Hyde got one. Leslie Frazier “was dialing it up, man,” Hyde said. Jay Skurski has more on the defensive effort in his observations from the blowout win. Read more

Ups and downs for Zack Moss: The ups and downs were on and off the field, too. Zack Moss has been dealing with a death in his family and arrived home in Miami late Friday night, ahead of his Buffalo Bills teammates, to spend time with family. During Sunday's game, Moss fumbled early. But he rebounded with two touchdowns. “If I had to put it in one word, it’s life,” he said. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: In a 35-0 game, there are obviously more than a few plays that helped determine the outcome. The Buffalo Bills were two first-half turnovers from winning by an even bigger margin. Mark Gaughan took a closer look at five plays from the offensive performance. Read more

Report card: Last week it was the defensive units taking home the only good grades from the Week 1 performance. The Buffalo Bills turned in a much more balanced effort yesterday, and Jay Skurski's grades reflect that. Read more

Photos: Buffalo Bills fans were all over the place in and out of Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. View photos

As for the game action, here's a photo gallery from the blowout win. View photos

Twitter reactions: The talk on social media ran the gamut. "Bills just won the closest 35-0 game I've ever seen," one person wrote. Others seemed to be a bit more optimistic. Read more

Patriots-Jets: The other two AFC East teams matched up Sunday. Mac Jones kept his mistakes to a minimum and earned his first NFL victory with the New England Patriots. Read more

Meanwhile, Jets rookie Zach Wilson can't blame booing Jets fans. Read more

QBs go down with injuries: It wasn't just Tua Tagovailoa who got hurt. It was a bad day as far as injuries go for NFL quarterbacks. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: The pest-to-pro transition continues for Sabres prospect Matej Pekar Read more

Sabres observations: Brett Murray emerging as an effective power forward Read more

UB football: Coastal Carolina's late gain ends UB football's hope for an upset Read more

Photos: UB Bulls play Coastal Carolina at UB Stadium View photos

High schools: Prep Talk: Medina shows it has that finishing kick Read more

Lancaster runs over Orchard Park 28-6 Read more

Greater Buffalo Sports HOF: Iroquois' Pete Tonsoline is a coach and advocate for girls sports Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 20

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

