[BN] Blitz: 'The Aaron Kromer Effect' brings big potential for Bills' offensive line

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 5, 2022

'The Aaron Kromer Effect' brings big potential for Bills' offensive line

Howard Mudd and Bill Callahan are among the group of offensive line coaches Bills center Mitch Morse calls "pinnacle godfathers of offensive line coaching."

Those godfathers have disciples.

According to Morse, those are coaches "who have been able to see different ways of doing things so they become maybe a hybrid of those guys."

Aaron Kromer is one of those disciples.

Kromer is the 55-year-old line coach hired by Sean McDermott in March who has 20 years of NFL experience and mentoring from some of the legends of the game.

Kromer has had success almost everywhere he's gone, including when he was with the Bills in 2015 and 2016 and they led the NFL in rushing.

How long will it take for the "Kromer Effect” to kick in and for the Bills' offensive line to take a big step forward? Mark Gaughan has more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Behind Josh Allen, Bills ready for opener: Von Miller thinks the Bills have the leadership to meet the moment and expectations. “I've always said pressure is a privilege,” Miller said Sunday. “But here, I think we're all following Josh Allen's lead.” Miller and Allen were among the nine Bills players named captains on Sunday. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story from practice Sunday, which includes the latest injury report. Read more

Von Miller already enjoying the City of Good Neighbors: "They truly care about you and truly care about your well-being. My neighbors in my neighborhood, a guy called me the other day and was like, 'Hey, you left your garage door open.'" Read more

Bills fans want to be all in, but there's always that fear of heartbreak: Tim O'Shei asked fans about their level of excitement. Their answers were upbeat and captured well in this comment from Rick Matthews, a Western New York comedian: “Every year that I can remember, we have said to each other, ‘This is the year, baby! Going all the way!’ Matthews said. “This is the ACTUAL year. We're going all the way. I'm so excited I've pre-peed my pants in anticipation.” Read more

Position by position preview: The Bills needed to get better this offseason, and they kick off their 2022-23 campaign Thursday in Los Angeles with a better team than the one that walked, heads down, off the field in Kansas City in late January. How much better can the Bills get this season? Mark Gaughan has a preview of each position unit and the prospects for improvement. Read more

Stafford has no limitations: Matthew Stafford says he's ready to play with no limitations, and the veteran passer is eager to end the discussions Thursday night when he takes the field at SoFi Stadium to play the visiting Bills. Read more

PFF's updated roster rankings: The regular season kicks off this week, and Pro Football Focus has the latest ranking of all 32 NFL team rosters. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

