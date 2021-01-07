[BN] Blitz: The 10 games that defined Josh Allen

Even Steve Tasker is shocked: The former Bill is a noted homer, but even Tasker couldn't have imagined this. He predicted Buffalo’s record might be worse than its 2019 record of 10-6 because of the schedule. “To watch this team the way I've watched it play every week has been a real gift. And to do the games and watch as more than a fan, but also as an analyst and kind of being involved in the radio show and talking about them all day every day." Read more

40 years later, Joe Ferguson remains a Bill at heart: Many years have passed. Joe Ferguson played for three other teams and beat cancer twice in the 36 years since he last played for the Bills. This week marks 40 years since his broken ankle in a playoff game just might have cost the Bills a Super Bowl. Erik Brady caught up with Ferguson, who at 70 is recently retired and living in a lakefront home in Texas. Read more