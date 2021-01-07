[BN] Blitz: The 10 games that defined Josh Allen

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 7, 2021
Josh's Journey: 10 games that have defined Allen and what we learned about him
The Josh Allen Experience. We are 44 games into the quarterback's career, and that phrase – the Josh Allen Experience – has done quite a bit of evolving over his three seasons in the league.
Remember his first start? The Chargers' Derwin James blitzed him 11 times and made him move all over the field. In a 30-21 Bills loss, Allen was 18 of 33 passing with two interceptions and one touchdown.
"It was just kind of one of those baptism by fire deals," Allen said later.
Those games, when the Josh Allen Experience would show up, have gradually disappeared. His journey from people wondering if he had any chance at being the long-term answer at quarterback to being a legitimate MVP candidate has been eventful and pretty fast.
We looked at the 10 games that defined that journey and what those games taught us about Allen.
How Josh Allen improved his accuracy: There were many ready to write off Josh Allen for good after watching his first two seasons. Those accuracy numbers couldn't possibly improve. Heck, the accuracy concerns should've made him drop further in the draft, Allen's detractors may have said. What are those who subscribe to the old "either you have it or you don't" adage saying now? Vic Carucci took a deep dive into how Allen improved his accuracy. Read more
Team awards: You can probably figure out who we gave the Team MVP award to in what was a record-setting year for Buffalo's offense. But Defensive MVP wasn't quite as obvious, and the awards also include the year's best play, the unsung hero and best free agent signing. Check out the 2020 Bills team awards. Read more
Pressuring Philip Rivers will be key: While the 39-year-old quarterback is a veteran with a lot of playing experience in this league, his age and skill set at this point should allow the Bills' defense to help get them to the next round. “I love going against a non-mobile quarterback,” defensive end Mario Addison said. Says Vic Carucci: "Addison is right. This is a battle between those smooth moves of the Bills’ pass-rushers and the rough, stiff motion of Rivers. It shouldn’t be a contest." Read more
Can the Bills slow down Jonathan Taylor: The rookie running back rushed for 253 yards Sunday in Indianapolis' win over Jacksonville. Taylor is averaging 6.2 yards per carry over the last seven games. Mark Gaughan has more on Taylor and how the Bills plan to try to stop him. Read more
Even Steve Tasker is shocked: The former Bill is a noted homer, but even Tasker couldn't have imagined this. He predicted Buffalo’s record might be worse than its 2019 record of 10-6 because of the schedule. “To watch this team the way I've watched it play every week has been a real gift. And to do the games and watch as more than a fan, but also as an analyst and kind of being involved in the radio show and talking about them all day every day." Read more
40 years later, Joe Ferguson remains a Bill at heart: Many years have passed. Joe Ferguson played for three other teams and beat cancer twice in the 36 years since he last played for the Bills. This week marks 40 years since his broken ankle in a playoff game just might have cost the Bills a Super Bowl. Erik Brady caught up with Ferguson, who at 70 is recently retired and living in a lakefront home in Texas. Read more
Notebook: Stefon Diggs (oblique) didn't practice Wednesday but the wide receiver indicated he'd be ready to go for Saturday's playoff game. The Bills also now have no players on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Also in the notebook, assistant GM Joe Schoen now has interest from the Atlanta Falcons. Read more
Daboll's connection to Houston: The Texans' hiring of Nick Caserio as general manager could make Brian Daboll a head coaching candidate in Houston. Here's why. Read more
Viewing party sells out: About 268 fans will get to watch the playoff game Saturday during “Playoffs on the Patio” on Chippewa Street. Should the Bills win, an expansion next week is possible. Read more
Voice of the Fan: From Pete Rosen: "Right now, we are best in show. Right when it was needed and is appreciated most. 2021 is finally here. It is time to show and shock the world. Where would you rather be?" Read more
Darius Leonard holds a grudge against the Bills: From the Indy Star: The Colts' linebacker holds a grudge against Buffalo for passing on him in the draft. Read more
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel starts the path to quick buildup to the Sabres' season. Read more
Zemgus Girgensons' season-ending injury a 'big loss' for the Sabres. Read more
College hoops: Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway spark St. Bonaventure in win against Saint Joseph's. Read more
High schools: Amherst High School running star Jack Lenz picks Cornell. Read more
