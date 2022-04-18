[BN] Blitz: TE Isaiah Likely could bring downfield presence to Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 18, 2022

Draft profile: Tight end Isaiah Likely could bring downfield presence to Bills

One of Buffalo's goals in the offseason was to bring in some more talent at tight end, a goal that was reached by signing O.J. Howard in free agency to pair with Dawson Knox.

But the Bills may not be done, and could still use another tight end prospect.

One of the Bills' 30 pre-draft visits was used on Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely, a 6-foot-4½, 245-pound tight end who has spent this time during the evaluation period selling himself to NFL teams as "an all-around tight end."

Likely, Mark Gaughan wrote, is "an exciting pass-catching weapon. He’s a big target."

But a question remains: Can he develop into a dual-threat player that defenses will have to respect in the run game as well as the pass game?

The first part in a series focused on Bills draft prospects looks at Lively.

