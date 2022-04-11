[BN] Blitz: TE class is deep, but has fewer standouts

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 11, 2022

NFL draft preview: 2022 tight end class is deep, but has fewer standouts

If the season started tomorrow, the Bills would enter a season with Super Bowl aspirations (expectations?) with Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard as their top two tight ends.

That might still be the case when September rolls around, and Brandon Beane and the coaching staff is probably more than fine with that. Knox came on strong last season with nine touchdowns during the regular season and two in the playoffs. Howard, meanwhile, still feels like he has more to prove in the NFL.

So it's possible the draft comes and goes without the Bills selecting a tight end with any of their picks. It's also possible they use one of their later picks on one, which would be fine considering many experts point to the tight end class and believe it's deep, though not very top heavy.

The Bills brought two tight ends in for a visit.

Who are the Bills looking at, and which tight ends should you keep your eye on? Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest in our NFL draft preview series.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Allen rookie card sells for $312,000: Goldin Auctions sold a 2018 Panini National Treasures card No. 163 for $312,000 on Saturday, the most ever for a Josh Allen card, the auction house said. Read more

Mailbag: Is Brandon Beane mortgaging the future of the Bills by spreading players' compensation over years? What's left up Beane's sleeve prior to the draft? How do performance bonuses and incentives work against the cap? Jay Skurski has answers to those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

All eyes on cornerback: The good news for the Bills is, the draft looks to be reasonably well stocked with cornerbacks. Who might they target? Read more

Opposition to Bills stadium funding not enough to sway budget voting: "Our public schools got less than the Buffalo Bills stadium. The climate bill, the climate project that we really wanted, also got less than the Buffalo Bills project," said Democratic Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou of Manhattan. “Is that what we stand for? This is a moment where we have to look at where our priorities are.” Read more

Billionaire relief fund paid for by taxpayers: "The notion that the stadium contributes to the economic development of the community is total nonsense," a reader wrote to The Buffalo News. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Lightning thunder past Sabres to snap four-game skid Read more

Owen Power hits the ice with Sabres, countdown to debut starts moving Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi enters NBA draft evaluation process, will maintain eligibility Read more

Bisons: Josh Palacios' RBI single in eighth gives Bisons win over Cubs Read more

High schools: Bennett's Rashard Perry commits to Syracuse Read more

Golf: Scheffler gets Masters green jacket with his first major win Read more

Today in sports history: April 11

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.