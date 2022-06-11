[BN] Blitz: Tavon Austin eager to show Bills he still has electric traits

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 11, 2022

Veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin eager to show Bills he still has electric traits

Tavon Austin might be 32 – not young for a wide receiver – and he may not be the same guy with the 4.34-second speed in the 40-yard dash that he was when the St. Louis Rams selected him eighth overall in the 2013 NFL draft.

But Austin, who missed most of the 2018 and 2020 seasons with injuries and has started only three games the past four years, is hoping to prove he can still be a spark of energy and speed to Buffalo's offense.

The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders, and just making the roster is going to be a struggle.

“Adding Tavon is just adding depth and competition," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “That's all it is. We're constantly looking."

Will he impress enough to earn a spot on the team and get on the field?

Mark Gaughan has more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Aaron Kromer returns to a Bills team that's nothing like the one he left: The Buffalo Bills’ new offensive line coach spent time as Buffalo's offensive line coach under Rex Ryan. Now, he returns to coach a Super Bowl contender, with a much different offensive line leading the way. "This team and organization now is really checking every box from the top down," the returning coach said. Kromer spoke with The Buffalo News about his return to Buffalo, his brief time away from the game and more. Read more

Smiley ready to take over running Bills' special teams: Matthew Smiley has no interest in playing the blame game. Smiley was an assistant under special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, and took over the job this offseason after Farwell left for Jacksonville. Last year's "13 seconds" debacle is in the past. "The right question is, what can each individual do better in their specific area? That's what I'm going to make sure that I try to encourage," Smiley said. Read more

Heath Farwell, meanwhile ... had no interest in deconstructing the final 13 seconds of regulation in Kansas City during his first news conference in Jacksonville on Thursday. Read more

Chargers owner sued: From the Associated Press: "Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos is being accused by his sister of repeated breaches of fiduciary duty. A lawsuit filed by the sister escalates the battle between the four Spanos siblings over control of the NFL franchise." Read more

Panthers owner sued: Also from the AP: "Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s companies and the City of Rock Hill are being sued by South Carolina’s York County for at least $21 million over the failed completion of the team’s proposed $800 million practice facility and headquarters." Read more

