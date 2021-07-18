 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Taron Johnson wants to be remembered for more
[BN] Blitz: Taron Johnson wants to be remembered for more

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 18, 2021

Taron Johnson's interception return for a touchdown against the Ravens was one of the biggest plays in Bills history.

Bills' Taron Johnson out to be remembered for more than just his legendary pick-six

For the last three seasons, Levi Wallace has taken on all comers for the spot opposite Tre'Davious White. Another year, another battle for the No. 2 job at cornerback. Will Wallace do it again? Our latest position preview focuses on the cornerback position.

One of the players on the depth chart at corner wants to make sure people remember him for more than the play they associate him with.

Taron Johnson helped the Bills advance to the AFC championship game with his 101-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round of the postseason.

"I don't just want to be known for that play," he said. "I want to make a lot of noise throughout my time in the NFL, but that was such a huge play."

Johnson, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. 

While the battle for the No. 2 job at corner may be among the most intriguing competitions in camp, Johnson is entering a season where his future at nickel – he led the NFL in snaps in the slot last season – is up in the air beyond 2021.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

