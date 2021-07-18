[BN] Blitz: Taron Johnson wants to be remembered for more

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills' Taron Johnson out to be remembered for more than just his legendary pick-six

For the last three seasons, Levi Wallace has taken on all comers for the spot opposite Tre'Davious White. Another year, another battle for the No. 2 job at cornerback. Will Wallace do it again? Our latest position preview focuses on the cornerback position.

One of the players on the depth chart at corner wants to make sure people remember him for more than the play they associate him with.

Taron Johnson helped the Bills advance to the AFC championship game with his 101-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round of the postseason.