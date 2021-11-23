[BN] Blitz: Talented Indy O-line gave Bills' defense fits

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 23, 2021

Position grades: Long day for Vernon Butler and rest of the Bills' defense

We covered last week, heading into Bills-Colts, how talented and athletic Indianapolis' offensive line is this season.

The Bills normally have a deep and skilled defensive line, but they were made to look impotent Sunday afternoon inside Highmark Stadium, and they missed Star Lotulelei.

Indianapolis, led by the league's top rusher, Jonathan Taylor, rushed for 264 yards. It was the most yards allowed by the Bills in three years.

No Buffalo defensive lineman played worse than Vernon Butler, whose 45 snaps were the second-most snaps at defensive tackle. The Colts crushed Butler with double teams. And while Jordan Phillips played more snaps and did a slightly better job, the absence of Lotulelei showed.