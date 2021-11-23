 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Talented Indy O-line gave Bills' defense fits
[BN] Blitz: Talented Indy O-line gave Bills' defense fits

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 23, 2021

Bills Colts second (copy)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Position grades: Long day for Vernon Butler and rest of the Bills' defense

We covered last week, heading into Bills-Colts, how talented and athletic Indianapolis' offensive line is this season.

The Bills normally have a deep and skilled defensive line, but they were made to look impotent Sunday afternoon inside Highmark Stadium, and they missed Star Lotulelei.

Indianapolis, led by the league's top rusher, Jonathan Taylor, rushed for 264 yards. It was the most yards allowed by the Bills in three years.

No Buffalo defensive lineman played worse than Vernon Butler, whose 45 snaps were the second-most snaps at defensive tackle. The Colts crushed Butler with double teams. And while Jordan Phillips played more snaps and did a slightly better job, the absence of Lotulelei showed.

There's a reason why the longest section in Mark Gaughan's position grades, which come after a rewatch of the game, is the defensive line. There was a lot of blame to go around Sunday, but it started with the defensive front.

READ MORE

Monday observations: Tremaine Edmunds could be making a comeback Thursday night in New Orleans. He was back on the field Monday as a full participant. Jay Skurski's observations from Monday lead with more on Edmunds, plus news and notes on Spencer Brown, Isaiah McKenzie, Matt Breida and Cole Beasley. Read more

Feliciano gives back while on IR: Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano gave turkeys away at his Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway Monday night. Is he nearing a return to the field? The short week doesn't help. Monday night, however, was about giving back to the community. Read more

Quick turnaround could be good or bad: It just depends on your perspective. “I’m excited to get back on the field quicker,” tight end Dawson Knox said. “We’ll get the corrections tomorrow, but we’ll slap the taste out of our mouth." Read more

Time for more boring throws: Josh Allen needed to make a few more boring plays and take a few less chances, Mark Gaughan wrote. The formula to stopping the Bills is out there: Protect the deep ball. Read more

What we learned from the snap counts: Gabriel Davis didn't see an uptick in snaps after his season-high 105 yards last week vs. the Jets. Instead, Davis tied for his second fewest snaps in a game this season. Here's what we learned from the snap counts. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: The Bills game was over in the third quarter. What could keep you around? Appreciation for good broadcasting. Here's Alan Pergament's weekly breakdown of the television broadcast of the latest Bills game. Kevin Harlan was strong as usual. Read more

Lot 7 nuptials: Two Bills fans got married Sunday morning during a ceremony in Lot 7 of Highmark Stadium. The wedding came about three years after the couple first met in the same parking lot. Read more

Dolphins on the move: From the AP: "It may be a coincidence. It may be that the schedule got a little bit easier as the Miami Dolphins were getting a little bit healthier. Or perhaps the law of averages dictated that a few breaks had to start going their way." Read more

Sabres: Observations: Sabres comeback falls short, but Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens shine Read more

Photos: Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Buffalo Sabres 4 View photos

Colleges: UB football can spoil bowl hopes for Ball State Read more

St. Bonaventure moves to No. 16 in latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings Read more

High schools: Bennett vs. McQuaid football to be fought in court then – maybe – on the field Read more

Kenmore East's Jacob Coburn commits to Stony Brook football Read more

St. Mary's makes debut in girls hockey with tie against HEWS Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

