[BN] Blitz: Taking a closer look at the Bills' undrafted rookie prospects

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
May 15, 2021
Taking a closer look at the Bills' undrafted rookie prospects
It's an uphill climb for any undrafted rookie free agent to make an NFL roster, and given the Bills' improvements in depth over the last few years, finding room on the 53-man roster will be a challenge in Buffalo, too.
But The News' Mark Gaughan profiles six players who could make noise with a strong rookie minicamp, including two physical cornerbacks who fit the mold of what defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier prefers at the position.
Olaijah Griffin, likely the Bills' top undrafted rookie free agent and son of rapper Warren G., was considered a potential fourth round pick by Pro Football Focus, an ambitious grade compared to other outlets. The University of Southern California alum could benefit from an NFL strength and conditioning program, Gaughan writes, but had a productive junior season with the Trojans.
See who else has a chance to impress over the course of the rookie minicamp.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Marquez Stevenson banks on game speed in hunt for a roster spot: The Bills' sixth-round pick has earned the nickname "Speedy," and the former University of Houston wide receiver is confident he's faster than his official times. Stevenson said the wind at Houston's pro day caused him to run a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, slower than he had run leading up to the fitness test, Stevenson told Jay Skurski. Will his speed allow him to separate from NFL defensive backs? Read more
In case you missed it: Skurski's Bills Mailbag: Which of Brandon Beane's 2021 draft picks is likely to have the greatest immediate impact? Would Beane have taken Travis Etienne if he were on the board at No. 30? These are just two of the questions the Bills beat reporter tackled. Read more
On the rookie watch: Continuing the rookie theme, NFL.com highlighted eight draft picks in the best positions to succeed in 2021. Believe it or not, Trevor Lawrence is not No. 1 on Gil Brandt's list. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
High school football: Championship football games across all classes were the major sports events on Friday night:
• Lancaster claims fifth-straight Class AA title as Cody Phillips runs wild. Read more
• South Park triumphs in Class A by the narrowest of margins, topping Jamestown 30-29. Read more
• Medina and Franklinville/Ellicottville also won their classes.
High school volleyball: Orchard Park boys volleyball completed an undefeated season with a sectional title, Budd Bailey reports, while West Seneca East dethroned perennial power Eden to win its first sectional title since 1972. Grand Island, the reigning state champion, discarded Williamsville East in straight sets.
High school wrestling gets the go-ahead in Erie County: Due to improving metrics in Covid-19 cases, the Erie County Department of Health no longer recommended that wrestling matches be postponed or canceled. Covid-19 cases have dipped below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 people over the last seven days, prompting the department's change in approach. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.