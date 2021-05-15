[BN] Blitz: Taking a closer look at the Bills' undrafted rookie prospects

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Marquez Stevenson banks on game speed in hunt for a roster spot: The Bills' sixth-round pick has earned the nickname "Speedy," and the former University of Houston wide receiver is confident he's faster than his official times. Stevenson said the wind at Houston's pro day caused him to run a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, slower than he had run leading up to the fitness test, Stevenson told Jay Skurski. Will his speed allow him to separate from NFL defensive backs? Read more

In case you missed it: Skurski's Bills Mailbag: Which of Brandon Beane's 2021 draft picks is likely to have the greatest immediate impact? Would Beane have taken Travis Etienne if he were on the board at No. 30? These are just two of the questions the Bills beat reporter tackled. Read more