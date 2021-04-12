[BN] Blitz: Tackle depth in draft could benefit Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 12, 2021

NFL draft preview: Offensive tackle depth could benefit Bills

Everywhere you turn in this draft class, it seems, you find a position filled with depth.

Quarterback: loaded. Wide receiver: stocked. It's no different at offensive tackle, where more than a dozen players could have their name called within the first 100 picks during the NFL draft.

That would be up from an average of 8.6 tackles picked in the first 100 picks over the last 10 drafts.

The top of last year' draft class at the tackle position was loaded with talent. While this year's isn't quite as top heavy, it's definitely deeper.

What does that mean for the Bills, who are returning their offensive line? We wrote recently about how they could benefit from other teams taking advantage of the depth at tackle.