[BN] Blitz: Tackle depth in draft could benefit Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 12, 2021
NFL draft preview: Offensive tackle depth could benefit Bills
Everywhere you turn in this draft class, it seems, you find a position filled with depth.
Quarterback: loaded. Wide receiver: stocked. It's no different at offensive tackle, where more than a dozen players could have their name called within the first 100 picks during the NFL draft.
That would be up from an average of 8.6 tackles picked in the first 100 picks over the last 10 drafts.
The top of last year' draft class at the tackle position was loaded with talent. While this year's isn't quite as top heavy, it's definitely deeper.
What does that mean for the Bills, who are returning their offensive line? We wrote recently about how they could benefit from other teams taking advantage of the depth at tackle.
In part six of our series previewing the draft at each position, Mark Gaughan looks at the big guys on the outside.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Mock draft: Our latest mock draft has the Bills trading out of pick 30, but not too far. Here's why Jay Skurski says that makes sense for Brandon Beane, and a few players the Bills could take in the second and third rounds. Read more
Mailbag: What are the ramifications of Josh Allen's big payday? How badly did the Bills miss on Wyatt Teller? Is moving out of the first round (as Jay Skurski predicted above) the right way to go? Vic Carucci tackles those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Mock watch: There are a lot of possibilities for the Bills at pick 30. Here's the latest roundup of who some experts have the Bills taking with their first pick. Read more
Marv Levy on Bill Belichick turning 69: "Age is only an approximate thing. You're involved and you're going at it hard, and you love it, that's it," the longtime Bills coach, now 95, said in a phone interview with ESPN. "You just coach as long as you love it." Read more
QB gold rush has created two experiences: From The Ringer: "With such an intense pursuit of the top quarterback prospects, it’s hard to find a team that isn’t buying or selling in some capacity." Read more
Did you miss Josh Allen on Kyle Brandt's Ringer podcast? Catch up here
And here's Vic Carucci's story on Allen's appearance Read more
