[BN] Blitz: 'Survive and advance' accurately describes Bills' win over Colts
Jan. 9, 2021

 

Bills Colts second

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the second quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Bills Stadium.

Running game: C

Thank goodness for quarterback Josh Allen, or running game would have been nonexistent. Allen provided the only threat on the ground, gaining 54 yards on 11 carries and scoring a touchdown. Some of Allen’s carries came on scrambles, but plenty were designed, too. It appeared as if offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was sitting on his quarterback’s rushing ability for much of the second half of the season, just waiting for the right time to unleash it. Allen, though, got bottled up a few times, as well, as the Bills went to the well a bit too often. That’s understandable, given how little Devin Singletary and Zack Moss were able to provide. Singletary finished with just three carries for 21 yards, although he did have a big 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. Before getting hurt, Moss had 21 yards on seven carries. One particularly terrible sequence came in the second quarter, when after an 8-yard run by Moss on first down, he couldn’t gain the necessary two yards on the next two plays to keep the chains moving.

Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley contribute in a big way to Bills' win: Jay Skurski gives his 10 observations of the game. Read more

Josh Allen's pre-snap read burned Colts on key TD pass: Mark Gaughan breaks down the big score and other key plays from the Bills’ wild-card victory. Read more

Colts had good blueprint, but Bills did just enough to survive: Gaughan offers his quarterly analysis. Read more

See game photos of Bills vs. Colts. Also, watch video of fans on Chippewa Street cheering on the Bills.

Twitter reacts to first Bills playoff win in 25 years: The Bills' playoff game against the Colts was an emotional roller coaster for fans. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

