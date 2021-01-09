[BN] Blitz: 'Survive and advance' accurately describes Bills' win over Colts

Jan. 9, 2021
Bills-Colts Report Card: 'Survive and advance' accurately describes Bills' win over Colts
Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Bills Stadium.
Running game: C
Thank goodness for quarterback Josh Allen, or running game would have been nonexistent. Allen provided the only threat on the ground, gaining 54 yards on 11 carries and scoring a touchdown. Some of Allen’s carries came on scrambles, but plenty were designed, too. It appeared as if offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was sitting on his quarterback’s rushing ability for much of the second half of the season, just waiting for the right time to unleash it. Allen, though, got bottled up a few times, as well, as the Bills went to the well a bit too often. That’s understandable, given how little Devin Singletary and Zack Moss were able to provide. Singletary finished with just three carries for 21 yards, although he did have a big 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. Before getting hurt, Moss had 21 yards on seven carries. One particularly terrible sequence came in the second quarter, when after an 8-yard run by Moss on first down, he couldn’t gain the necessary two yards on the next two plays to keep the chains moving.
