[BN] Blitz: Super Bowl observations: Rams' bold moves pay off

Bengals vow to look forward: “We’re a young team, so you’d like to think we’ll be back in this situation over the course of the next couple of years,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “So you take this and you let it fuel you.” Katherine Fitzgerald has more from the losing AFC team. Read more

Hip-hop heavyweights victorious in halftime show: The halftime show was a millennial child's dream. "It was a rapid-fire celebration of hip-hop’s power as both an avenue for entertainment and a pathway to cultural verisimilitude, one the NFL has largely avoided in the past," music critic Jeff Miers wrote. Read more