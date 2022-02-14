[BN] Blitz: Super Bowl observations: Rams' bold moves pay off

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 14, 2022
Super Bowl observations: Rams' bold moves pay off in Super Bowl LVI championship
The Los Angeles Rams chose to build their team in an unorthodox way.
Building through the draft? Why do that when you can trade picks for established NFL players?
After trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford last offseason, the Rams’ next first-round draft pick isn’t scheduled until 2024. That will mark seven consecutive years LA will not have a pick in the first round under general manager Les Snead.
"Forget them picks, baby," Von Miller said after the win.
Here are Jay Skurski's observations from Inglewood, Calif.
Bengals vow to look forward: “We’re a young team, so you’d like to think we’ll be back in this situation over the course of the next couple of years,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “So you take this and you let it fuel you.” Katherine Fitzgerald has more from the losing AFC team. Read more
Hip-hop heavyweights victorious in halftime show: The halftime show was a millennial child's dream. "It was a rapid-fire celebration of hip-hop’s power as both an avenue for entertainment and a pathway to cultural verisimilitude, one the NFL has largely avoided in the past," music critic Jeff Miers wrote. Read more
Did avocado industry pay homage or insult Bills Mafia? Bills Mafia seemed to get a unique nod in the Super Bowl commercial from Avocados from Mexico. Maybe the manufacturer just figured the Buffalo Bills would be in the big game when the commercial was taped months ago. Read more
Q&A with Josh Allen: In case you missed it, the Bills' quarterback sat down with The News for an interview this weekend in LA. He talked about the pain he's still feeling from the playoff loss, but mostly talked about the future. Read more
'Urgency is the right word': Art Rooney II, the third-generation owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is also a member of the National Football League’s stadium committee. He spoke with The News about the urgency of a deal to build a new stadium. Read more
Late penalties a factor: A sea of yellow flags flew onto the field in the final two minutes with the Super Bowl at stake. The Rams didn't let the opportunity go to waste. Read more
Kupp caps triple crown season: When Cooper Kupp walked off the Super Bowl field three years ago with an injured knee that didn't allow him to play, he said he had a vision of coming back and winning the MVP. Vision fulfilled. Read more
