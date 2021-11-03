[BN] Blitz: Study recommends new Bills stadium, but no location

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Study recommends new Bills stadium, silent on Orchard Park vs. Buffalo location
Will it be Orchard Park or will it be downtown Buffalo? A study put together by a private consulting firm retained by the state did not recommend where it would go, but it told the Hochul administration that the Bills should build a new stadium rather than renovate Highmark Stadium.
The study says it will cost $1.354 billion to construct a new stadium on adjoining county-owned property in Orchard Park next to the team’s existing stadium. It said a downtown stadium would cost at least an additional $350 million because of extra expenses related to more complex land purchases and infrastructure improvements.
Building downtown, the report said, will also add an additional 12 months to the construction timetable.
The purpose of the report is to help guide negotiations between state and team officials.
AECOM, the consulting firm, was paid about $150,000 for the report, the Hochul administration recently said.
Here's the full report, and details from Tom Precious.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Deadline passes with no deal: The Bills made some moves on trade deadline day, but they all involved their own practice squad. They did reportedly call the Broncos about pass rusher Von Miller. Read more
How the Bills capitalized on Miami's blitzes: It took some time for the Bills' offense to get going Sunday. Josh Allen was pressing. But he was brilliant in the second half, especially vs. Miami's blitzes. Jim Kubiak has his weekly breakdown, with video, of how the offense did. Read more
PlayAction: The Bills have matchups with inexperienced quarterbacks the next two weeks, beginning Sunday against the Jaguars and top pick Trevor Lawrence. Mark Gaughan takes a look at how rotating safeties post-snap can confuse young quarterbacks and lead to interceptions. Watch now
What Josh Allen said on the Manning Cast: Allen was a guest on the popular Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast during the third quarter of the Kansas City-New York Giants Monday Night Football game. “My son’s name is Manning. It’s my name. It’s my dad’s name. … Instead, what does he put? J. Allen,” Peyton said. Here's what Allen had to say, including what it would take to see him jump through a table. Read more
Wrapping up the Dolphins win: Miss any of our day-after coverage following the win over Miami?
Position grades: Bills DEs won the battle vs. Miami OTs Read more
What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 8 win, game ball and more Read more
More unvaccinated Bills fans caught trying to enter Highmark Stadium Read more
Alan Pergament: CBS' Andrew Catalon shines, James Lofton baffles but entertains in Bills telecast Read more
Jets and Steelers wins changed AFC North race: From Milt Northrop: "It took just two outcomes in Week 8 games on Sunday to rewrite the script in one of the National Football League divisional races." Here's a weekend wrap from around the NFL. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Covid outbreak creates an uneasy backdrop to Sabres' game against Sharks Read more
Observations: Sabres are too passive in getting schooled by Sharks Read more
Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: How shift in Atlantic Division could impact Sabres Read more
Colleges: The improbable rise of Medaille's Ander Castillo Read more
St. Bonaventure anticipates big crowds for men's basketball at the Reilly Center Read more
High schools: Canisius, St. Joe's will meet for Monsignor Martin boys volleyball title Read more
Williamsville South, East Aurora boys soccer teams advance to regionals Read more
Akron extends shutout streak to capture Section VI Class C field hockey title Read more
Grand Island girls soccer rolls to victory over Iroquois in Class A crossover final Read more
Baseball: Braves lifer Snitker receives reward for 44-year investment Read more
