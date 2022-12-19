[BN] Blitz: Strong finish rescues rough run-stopping night for Bills' defense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 19, 2022

Analysis: Strong finish rescues rough run-stopping night for Bills' defense

The Bills had seemingly put a stop to their issues stopping the run heading into Saturday night's showdown vs. Miami.

But the Dolphins are good at making you focus your attention on their speedy wide receivers, and on Saturday that made way for Raheem Mostert to find room to run. The Dolphins racked up 188 rushing yards on the Bills’ fourth-ranked rushing defense.

The Bills used light boxes against Miami's big personnel. It wasn't pretty.

"When they’ve got 10 and 17 (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle), and they’re top receivers with great speed. I thought our defense made the stops they had to make, but we’ve got to go back and look at it," Sean McDermott said.

Maybe it was Miami's game plan due to the impending weather that didn't come until the fourth quarter, but the Dolphins' personnel usage was a stark contrast from the last time the Bills and Dolphins played, in Week 3.

Here's Mark Gaughan's analysis of the run defense.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Morse's concussion a major cause for concern: This is center Mitch Morse's sixth documented concussion of his NFL career and third since coming to the Bills in 2019. "We love the guy," Josh Allen said. "I’m hoping he’s OK.” Read more

Observations, injuries: Buffalo's offense showed balance when it needed it most. Ken Dorsey called eight runs and seven passes on the game-winning drive Saturday night. “When you're at this part in the year, at this point in the year, much like a rookie player, you're no longer a rookie,” Sean McDermott said of Dorsey. Jay Skurski's observations from Sunday have more day-after reaction, plus the latest on the Bills' injuries. Read more

Elam gets back on the field: Rookie Kaiir Elam and veteran Dane Jackson had a nearly 50/50 split in snaps. Jackson played 31 of the 59 snaps, 53%, while Elam was close behind at 28 snaps, 47%. Here are Jay Skurski's takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

Playoff picture: Where do things stand in the AFC after Week 15? Read more

Broadcast breakdown: Our Mark Gaughan called Saturday night an “instant classic,” and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III likened it to a playoff game. "You almost wonder why play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and analyst Mark Sanchez didn’t come up with something with as much perspective after Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal at game’s end," Alan Pergament wrote. Read more

Miss anything?: Here's a hub with all of our coverage from Bills-Dolphins. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Alex Tuch marvels at Josh Allen after pitching in on another Sabres victory Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Beauts: Buffalo Beauts lose twice to Toronto Six, including in outdoor game Read more

Soccer: Argentina claims World Cup title against France Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 19

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.