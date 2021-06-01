 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Strong attendance at OTAs has Sean McDermott feeling good
  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 1, 2021

Coach Sean McDermott led a nearly full team of players through practice last week at One Bills Drive. 

Strong attendance at OTAs has Sean McDermott feeling good

The NFL offseason returned to a decent level of normalcy in 2021 with the return of organized team activities in the spring.

The Bills have 88 players on their roster, and only 10, unofficially, were missing from the OTA that was open to the media last week. Compared to last year, when individual training sessions and video meetings were widespread, it's a big difference as far as giving Sean McDermott and the rest of the coaching staff a look at what the roster looks like heading into the 2021 season.

“I know it’s obviously varied around the league, but we’re certainly encouraged by the guys that we have here and I think it really speaks to the guys that we have, the types of people we have," McDermott said.

Here's why the Bills' coach is excited about the turnout.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

