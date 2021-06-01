[BN] Blitz: Strong attendance at OTAs has Sean McDermott feeling good

Easy does it: On the surface, the Bills appear to have a relatively easy schedule for 2021. But is it even easier than it looked at first? In case you missed it, Jason Wolf took a look inside the numbers. The first and last months of the season will be kind to the Bills. Read more

A.J. Epenesa ready for Year 2: Where does Epenesa stand on the Bills' depth chart? We do know the 22-year-old is motivated. Sean McDermott said Epenesa has been at the team facility for most of the offseason. "He looks as good as I’ve seen him look," McDermott said. Read more

FMIA: Peter King's weekly column this week leads with a look at Roger Goodell's future with the NFL. Will the commissioner stay beyond 2023? Read more