[BN] Blitz: Stockpile of draft talent has Jets thinking positive

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 29, 2022

AFC East overview: Stockpile of draft talent has Jets thinking positive

When was the last time New York Jets fans felt some optimism?

After a 4-13 season, perhaps any influx of talent and the expectation that your young quarterback is going to take a step forward in his development can feel like a jolt of confidence.

Star linebacker C.J. Mosley said "playoffs or bust" to an Alabama newspaper last week and called that a "realistic goal."

As Mark Gaughan notes: "what do you expect a competitive athlete like Mosley to say? Seven and 11 or bust?"

Of course not, and there is reason for Mosley to be excited about this upcoming season. The Jets will have 12 new starters in 2022.

In the next part in our series taking a look at AFC East teams, Gaughan looks at the excitement around the Jets.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Marlin Briscoe's greatest trick was becoming a Bills receiver: "He would have been good at anything," Booker Edgerson said. Even at wide receiver, having never played the position. Marlin Briscoe taught himself to play there, after cornerback and quarterback – and, in 1970, this self-taught savant was named an All-Pro in Buffalo, Erik Brady writes. Read more

Kim Pegula is 'progressing well,' according to statement: Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is "progressing well," according to a statement released by the teams. The statement was issued Tuesday afternoon in the midst of online speculation over the health condition of Pegula, who was hospitalized earlier this month in Boca Raton, Fla., for an undisclosed medical condition. Read more

AFC East overview: Miss our previous looks at Buffalo's AFC East opponents?

In Miami, it's all about Tua. Read more

The Patriots didn't make major changes in their bid to catch the Bills. Read more

Deshaun Watson's case in court: From the Associated Press: "The NFL insisted on an indefinite suspension while Deshaun Watson’s legal team argued there’s no basis for that punishment as both sides presented their cases in front of a retired judge in Delaware on Tuesday, two people in attendance told The Associated Press." Read more

Meanwhile in Cleveland... Baker Mayfield is ready to move on from the Browns. Read more

The best team money can buy: From NFL.com: Using cap numbers for the 2022 season, NFL Media Senior Researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno attempts to produce the best team money can buy this fall. No surprise: the team would be really, really good. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres announce schedule for development camp Read more

Erik Brady: Fred Hunt, who helped bring Sabres to Buffalo, nets Hall of Fame hat trick Read more

Bisons: Samad Taylor's new approach at plate helps him excel with Bisons Read more

Colleges: UB women's basketball begins summer workouts with new roster, new expectations Read more

Canisius, Niagara announce hockey schedules Read more

Ex-Niagara basketball player Noah Waterman, who committed to St. Bonaventure, is heading to BYU Read more

High schools: Hamburg's Nolan Smith named Colpoys/Barrows baseball Player of the Year, Depew's Dennis Crawley Jr. named Coach of the Year Read more

Bandits: Bandits' Steve Dietrich announced as NLL GM of the Year; Cordingley to leave for Vancouver Read more

Today in sports history: June 29

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.