[BN] Blitz: Stills signs; Daboll on Jets' radar; and more

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 5, 2021

Bills sign WR Kenny Stills, Brian Daboll on Jets' radar and more observations

The extent of Cole Beasley's knee injury and whether or not it will keep him out of the first round of the playoffs is not yet known. His absence would be a huge loss for the Bills, who have been able to utilize the open space provided by the emergence of Stefon Diggs to allow Beasley to have a breakout season.

But no matter if Beasley is in or out, the Bills may be adding more firepower to their game-day roster. Veteran receiver Kenny Stills was signed to the practice squad Monday, and the Bills "could elevate Stills from the practice squad to be an available option on game day," Jay Skurski wrote in his observations story Monday.

Included in the observations is the Jets reportedly requesting an interview with Brian Daboll for their head coach position. "Those things come when you win and you have success as a team," Sean McDermott said.