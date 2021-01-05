[BN] Blitz: Stills signs; Daboll on Jets' radar; and more

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 5, 2021
Bills sign WR Kenny Stills, Brian Daboll on Jets' radar and more observations
The extent of Cole Beasley's knee injury and whether or not it will keep him out of the first round of the playoffs is not yet known. His absence would be a huge loss for the Bills, who have been able to utilize the open space provided by the emergence of Stefon Diggs to allow Beasley to have a breakout season.
But no matter if Beasley is in or out, the Bills may be adding more firepower to their game-day roster. Veteran receiver Kenny Stills was signed to the practice squad Monday, and the Bills "could elevate Stills from the practice squad to be an available option on game day," Jay Skurski wrote in his observations story Monday.
Included in the observations is the Jets reportedly requesting an interview with Brian Daboll for their head coach position. "Those things come when you win and you have success as a team," Sean McDermott said.
Also ... Was Tyler Kroft's Covid-19 result a false positive? Are the Bills trying out Chad Kelly just to get some inside intel on the Colts?
Don't forget about John Brown: Perhaps lost in that dominant, blowout Bills win Sunday was the importance of John Brown's return. The receiver had four catches on four targets for 72 yards and a touchdown. With Cole Beasley's status uncertain, the option of Brown opposite Stefon Diggs is critical for the Bills' passing attack. "I’m still here and I’m ready for the long ride," he said. "I’m not trying to go home early.” Read more
Analyzing Allen: The Miami Dolphins are going to have to do some reevaluating when it comes to game-planning for the Bills in 2021. Blitzing Josh Allen, it appears, isn't all that effective. The Bills' quarterback destroyed Miami's blitzes to the tune of 11 of 13 for 139 yards and two TDs. In his weekly breakdown of Allen's performances, Jim Kubiak takes us through some of the times Allen adjusted perfectly to what the Dolphins threw at him. Read more
Position grades: The Bills saved one of their best performances for last during Sunday's 56-26 win over the visiting Miami Dolphins. The offensive line protected Allen. The special teams unit scored. The skill position players were productive. Here are Mark Gaughan's grades by position group. Read more
Frank Reich still loves the Bills: “Two of our girls were born there," the Colts' coach said. "But this is a business trip. Fortunately, I’ve been back to Buffalo a few times since as a player and as a coach. I feel like I’ve gotten all that out of my system." All emotions aside, Reich is leading a dangerous team into Buffalo this weekend. Read more
A look back: Take a look back at News archive photos of Kansas City Chiefs visiting Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills in the 1994 AFC championship. View photos
Colts fans say thank you: Following the lead of Bills fans, Colts fans have donated around $2,500 to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital in appreciation of the Bills' victory against Miami. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: Alan Pergament said that Sunday may be forever known as the Dental Floss Game. It was supposed to be a forgettable day for Bills fans, their team with little to play for. "Instead," Pergament wrote, "it turned into a three-hour horror film for the Dolphins narrated by (Kevin) Harlan, the announcer with a terrific voice and energy level..." Here's our weekly look at how the Bills game looked and sounded on television. Read more
Marrone out in Jacksonville: Former Bills coach Doug Marrone was fired by the Jaguars. Is a big name college coach next in line? Read more
ICYMI: After Sunday night's win, Vic Carucci wrote his column on the Bills riding a huge wave of momentum into the playoffs. Read more
Sabres: Scrimmage observations: Carter Hutton, the Sabres' 'star of the game.' Read more
Mike Harrington: Cody Eakin's memories stirred by Dylan Cozens' WJC splash. Read more
Game times set for Sabres' 2021 schedule. Read more
College hoops: Freshman guard Chanse Robinson leaves UB basketball program. Read more
