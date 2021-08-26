 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Stefon Diggs looking like himself in return to team drills
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Stefon Diggs looking like himself in return to team drills

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 26, 2021

1019072894 McCoy Sports Buffalo Bills training camp (copy)

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs looks to be close to full strength.

Observations: Stefon Diggs looking like himself in return to team drills

Earlier in the week, the number of Buffalo Bills receivers on the injured or Covid-19 lists was alarming.

So, seeing Stefon Diggs back on the field Wednesday was a welcome sight for the Bills.

Diggs, fresh off of being ranked No. 11 on the NFL Network's Top 100 list, is back. And he looked Wednesday like Stefon Diggs, out there battling with No. 1 corner Tre'Davious White.

Diggs' return comes as Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley are away from the team quarantining as non-vaccinated players after exposure to a team employee who returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Jay Skurski has the full report on Diggs, the latest on the injury front and more observations from practice Wednesday.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Zack Moss shakes off the rust after ankle injury: How do you take the next step when you're working your way back from an injury and rehab? You get hit. Now that Zack Moss has been hit, he's ready to build on his recovery and return. “I haven’t played in five months, I didn’t get a chance to train, I was here the entire time focusing on ankle rehab.” Read more

New book gets to the heart of fandom: The new book “Relics: The History of the Buffalo Bills in Objects and Memorabilia" has everything from Cookie Gilchrist’s autograph to Jim Kelly’s game check to O.J. Simpson’s jersey to Ed Rutkowski’s playbook to Scott Norwood’s helmet to Doug Flutie’s Flakes. Erik Brady has the details. Read more

Photos: Here's a photo gallery from Wednesday's workout in Orchard Park. View photos

Moving on up: Tuesday, CBS announced that Adam Archuleta will join play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel on what is arguably the network’s fourth team. Our TV expert, Alan Pergament, enjoyed listening to Archuleta during the two Bills games he worked. More on that in Pergament's latest TV column. Read more

Second edition of Josh Allen's cereal is available: Fans can get the red and blue frosted loops and collectible box at plbse.com and locally in Wegmans and Tops Markets. Read more

What Bruce Smith said to the rookies: In case you missed it, Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith passed on a little knowledge to Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. Read more

Mac Jones has earned his teammates' respect: But will he win the job in New England? Read more

Teams with unvaccinated QBs face a long season: From the Washington Post: "As the NFL season nears, the competitive implications of a team having an unvaccinated quarterback have been underscored." Read more

Limiting locker room access: From the AP: "The NFL has mandated that only fully vaccinated personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days." Read more

The NFL fought gambling for years: Now, it's all in. The league that once disliked its media partners mentioning point spreads and over/unders has, as this in-depth Washington Post story says, "been as aggressive as any league, forging partnerships with betting operators, infusing broadcasts with gambling content and allowing betting to seep into the stadium experience." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: New Sabres defenseman Will Butcher motivated to 'prove people wrong' this season Read more

Inside the Sabres: Team must address void at center in any trade involving Jack Eichel Read more

Baseball: Mike Harrington: Danny Jansen's strange 2021 season lands at Sahlen Field again Read more

High schools: All-WNY pitcher Billy Morris of Lancaster commits to D'Youville Read more

Falls native Willie Lightfoot moving to prep school in North Carolina Read more

Paul Loweecey appears to be next Williamsville East girls soccer coach Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News