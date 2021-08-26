[BN] Blitz: Stefon Diggs looking like himself in return to team drills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 26, 2021
Observations: Stefon Diggs looking like himself in return to team drills
Earlier in the week, the number of Buffalo Bills receivers on the injured or Covid-19 lists was alarming.
So, seeing Stefon Diggs back on the field Wednesday was a welcome sight for the Bills.
Diggs, fresh off of being ranked No. 11 on the NFL Network's Top 100 list, is back. And he looked Wednesday like Stefon Diggs, out there battling with No. 1 corner Tre'Davious White.
Diggs' return comes as Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley are away from the team quarantining as non-vaccinated players after exposure to a team employee who returned a positive Covid-19 test.
Jay Skurski has the full report on Diggs, the latest on the injury front and more observations from practice Wednesday.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Zack Moss shakes off the rust after ankle injury: How do you take the next step when you're working your way back from an injury and rehab? You get hit. Now that Zack Moss has been hit, he's ready to build on his recovery and return. “I haven’t played in five months, I didn’t get a chance to train, I was here the entire time focusing on ankle rehab.” Read more
New book gets to the heart of fandom: The new book “Relics: The History of the Buffalo Bills in Objects and Memorabilia" has everything from Cookie Gilchrist’s autograph to Jim Kelly’s game check to O.J. Simpson’s jersey to Ed Rutkowski’s playbook to Scott Norwood’s helmet to Doug Flutie’s Flakes. Erik Brady has the details. Read more
Photos: Here's a photo gallery from Wednesday's workout in Orchard Park. View photos
Moving on up: Tuesday, CBS announced that Adam Archuleta will join play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel on what is arguably the network’s fourth team. Our TV expert, Alan Pergament, enjoyed listening to Archuleta during the two Bills games he worked. More on that in Pergament's latest TV column. Read more
Second edition of Josh Allen's cereal is available: Fans can get the red and blue frosted loops and collectible box at plbse.com and locally in Wegmans and Tops Markets. Read more
What Bruce Smith said to the rookies: In case you missed it, Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith passed on a little knowledge to Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. Read more
Mac Jones has earned his teammates' respect: But will he win the job in New England? Read more
Teams with unvaccinated QBs face a long season: From the Washington Post: "As the NFL season nears, the competitive implications of a team having an unvaccinated quarterback have been underscored." Read more
Limiting locker room access: From the AP: "The NFL has mandated that only fully vaccinated personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days." Read more
The NFL fought gambling for years: Now, it's all in. The league that once disliked its media partners mentioning point spreads and over/unders has, as this in-depth Washington Post story says, "been as aggressive as any league, forging partnerships with betting operators, infusing broadcasts with gambling content and allowing betting to seep into the stadium experience." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: New Sabres defenseman Will Butcher motivated to 'prove people wrong' this season Read more
Inside the Sabres: Team must address void at center in any trade involving Jack Eichel Read more
Baseball: Mike Harrington: Danny Jansen's strange 2021 season lands at Sahlen Field again Read more
High schools: All-WNY pitcher Billy Morris of Lancaster commits to D'Youville Read more
Falls native Willie Lightfoot moving to prep school in North Carolina Read more
Paul Loweecey appears to be next Williamsville East girls soccer coach Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.