[BN] Blitz: Stefon Diggs knows he can be a catalyst: 'I want to provide a spark for my team'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 22, 2022

Stefon Diggs knows he can be a catalyst: 'I want to provide a spark for my team'

Stefon Diggs has just eight catches over his last two games, the lowest two-week combination he's had during consecutive regular season games since he joined the Bills in 2020.

His frustration on the sideline Saturday night was visible. Diggs always wants the ball, and the Bills typically do a good job of getting it to him. He's third in the NFL this season in catches (99), receiving yards (1,299) and touchdown receptions (10).

The Bills' top receiver is averaging 92.8 receiving yards a game this season, but his numbers have been down.

As Katherine Fitzgerald wrote, there are a number of factors at play. One of them is that the Bills will look to involve all sorts of pass catchers on offense. Saturday, nine Bills had receptions.

When you see him looking upset on the sideline, it's not him being destructive.

"I feel like in those situations, I want to provide a spark for my team,” Diggs said.

Four Bills named to Pro Bowl: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse and Jordan Poyer were named to the AFC Pro Bowl Games team on Wednesday night. It's the first time Morse and Poyer have received Pro Bowl nods. Several Bills players were listed as Pro Bowl alternates. Read more

'Make sure that didn't happen again': That was Kaiir Elam's mindset after he was a surprising healthy scratch earlier this month at New England for the first time in his football life. Ryan O'Halloran wrote about Elam and what his return to the field means for the Bills. Read more

Injury report: While Wednesday was a good day for Mitch Morse and Jordan Poyer as far as personal accomplishments go, both players are on Buffalo's injury report. But Poyer (knee) said he felt optimistic about his chances to play on Saturday. Read more

Buffalo's immaculate connections, from the Council of Trent to Franco Harris: Harris died Wednesday, at 72, two days shy of the 50th anniversary of a play that the NFL calls the greatest in its history. Erik Brady explored the Buffalo connections. Read more

Allen the gift-giver: Josh Allen has become a master at the long NFL tradition of taking care of your offensive line with gifts for Christmas. The latest entries, based on guard Rodger Saffold's Instagram on Wednesday, are customized Phat Scooters with each player's number. Read more

Podcast: After surrendering 188 rushing yards to the Dolphins, the Bills face the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields, who is seventh in the NFL in rushing. Were the Bills' struggles against the run a one-off issue, or will this problem linger? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss this and take a look at the potential AFC playoff field during the latest PlayAction podcast. Listen here

It's going to be cold in Chicago: The "feels like" temperature inside Soldier Field Saturday will be about minus-10. One positive? You can get a cheap ticket. Read more

Sabres: Buffalo Sabres' game against Lightning rescheduled due to winter storm Read more

Colleges: Bennett's Jayden Lewis leads UB football's initial recruits at start of early signing period Read more

Niagara announces contract extension for men's basketball coach Greg Paulus Read more

High schools: National Signing Day: Many of Western New York's top football players signing to go Division I Read more

