[BN] Blitz: Stefon Diggs is ready to meet his former team

Nov. 12, 2022

Stefon Diggs' departure from Minnesota wasn't the cleanest breakup. What transpired on his way out led to a "diva" label. It made some probably wonder whether Diggs came with too much baggage, and wonder if he could even be happy in the biting winters in Western New York.

Diggs has spent the last few years proving the opposite to be true, and his answer on the topic of playing his former team shows either how far he's come or how unfair the labeling was. Maybe both.

“I try not to take it too personal, because it's not a personal fight for me,” Diggs said Wednesday. “My life has changed a lot since then. A lot of great things have happened. So, more so focusing on that, rather than harping on the things that didn't.

“A lot of good things have happened to me since (the trade). A lot. I feel like we can talk about it, but the list goes on. So, I'm just going to stay where I'm at. Be where my feet are.”

His feet are here, the place he wants to eventually retire from playing football in.

Mailbag: If Josh Allen is out, who among the trio of Nyheim Hines, James Cook or Isaiah McKenzie gets more targets? What's the deal with the timing of the injury report? Do the Bills miss Cole Beasley? What's the solution to getting players not named Stefon Diggs more production in the receiving game? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Injury report: Josh Allen is officially listed as "questionable" for tomorrow's game. “We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here, just looking at how he's going to progress through the day,” Sean McDermott said. Here's the latest on the Bills' injuries. Read more

Voice of the Fan: From Pete Rosen, our regular fan columnist: "The facts and stats are that the Bills are still No. 1 in the AFC ... The fears are that injuries are catching up to them ... The trends are that the Bills as a whole and the offense/Allen are in a slump ... The next few days (through Sunday night) are crucial, one way or another." Read more

View from Vegas: Allen's status makes this one a hard game to handicap. Here's a look at some numbers. Read more

Cook brothers to meet: The family is calling it the Cook Bowl. The brothers, Dalvin and James, went at each other plenty of times in the backyard growing up playing football in Miami. But Sunday will mark the first time they meet as opponents in a real game. Read more

Th implications of the Commanders lawsuit: From Yahoo sports columnist Charles Robinson: "In a nutshell, (DC Attorney General Karl) Racine is alleging that as Snyder was covering up his own misdeeds, (Roger) Goodell and the NFL were covering up for Snyder." The lawsuit could end Snyder's tenure and bring the commissioner down with him. Read more

