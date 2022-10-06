[BN] Blitz: Stefon Diggs is Mr. Consistent, Mr. Indispensable

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 6, 2022

Mark Gaughan: Stefon Diggs is Mr. Consistent, Mr. Indispensable and hotter than July

Mark Gaughan poses an interesting question in his latest column: After Josh Allen who is the most indispensable Bill? Stefon Diggs or Von Miller? Take your pick.

Other teams have been able to withstand the loss of a top receiver, but there are few receivers in the league like Diggs.

Diggs is second in the NFL in receiving yards (with 406), tied for second in the NFL in catches (31) and tied for first in TD catches (4). His 31 catches are second most by any Bill over the first four games of a season, behind only Eric Moulds’ 33 in 2002.

The Bills have needed every bit of it so far.

What makes Diggs so valuable? His consistency and reliability are unmatched. He gets open against man or zone, and no matter who’s covering him.

Here's Gaughan's latest, on Mr. Consistent and Mr. Indispensible.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

PlayAction podcast: Josh Allen's numbers through four weeks are mind-boggling. Next, he faces a Pittsburgh Steelers defense whose linebackers can be exploited in zone coverage. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's Bills-Steelers matchup in this week's podcast. Listen here

Bills, buses and beer: Headman Social Club is a small Buffalo Bills booster club of friends made across a lifetime of going to games together. “The core group of us met as freshmen at St. Joe’s when we were 13." Their most recent trip was to Baltimore, and Erik Brady caught up with the group. Read more

Poyer's Player of Week nod a testament to deep preparation: “He's extremely valuable,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday. “And the fact that we're missing Micah (Hyde) now has kind of raised (Poyer’s) value from a leadership standpoint, as well as a play-making standpoint, for us as a defense." Normally, Jordan Poyer is concerned with how to play as one with the safety opposite him, but this week he was given an individual award. Read more

Injury report: The Bills still have a lengthy injury report, but there was a positive note Wednesday. Wide receiver Gabe Davis was a full participant in practice. Here's the latest on the injuries, plus some movement on the practice squad. Read more

Cole Beasley retires: Former Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who returned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has decided to retire, agents Joel and Justin Turner told the NFL Network. Read more

Donations to Tua Foundation continue to pile up: In the aftermath of a scary head and neck injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last Thursday, his Tua Foundation has received more than 1,000 donations, largely in small amounts, and led in part by Bills fans. Read more

Protestor files complaint: From the AP: "A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner." Read more

