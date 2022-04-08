[BN] Blitz: Stefon Diggs: 'I wanted it to be my home'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 8, 2022

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'I wanted it to be my home'

Stefon Diggs came to the Bills in March of 2020 with a bit of a reputation. He was labeled a certain way for the way things appeared to end in Minnesota, and some wondered whether Diggs could be happy in Buffalo.

Two years later, there are few critics remaining.

"It’s crazy, because when I first got traded to Buffalo, besides the Mafia and the people who are fans of Buffalo, not too many people thought it was going to work out," Diggs said.

Perhaps even himself. Buffalo was just going to be the next stop on a football journey that began in Maryland. But in Western New York, with the Buffalo Bills, Diggs has found a family-oriented environment that fits him well.

In a short period of time, Buffalo has started "feeling a lot like home," Diggs said.

Diggs spoke Thursday about the new deal that will keep him in town for the foreseeable future.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: Stefon Diggs has been working to get Von Miller to join the Bills since before this offseason began. Then it picked up again after Miller and the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. Jay Skurski has more on Diggs the recruiter, plus other observations from his news conference. Read more

Ohio State OT to visit Bills: Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will visit the Bills on one of their 30 predraft visits, according to a report. Read more

What Beane said, what Beane did: “We'll have to make some moves, but I wouldn't see us being big spenders or anything like that,” Brandon Beane said in January. The Bills, of course, have been big spenders. Katherine Fitzgerald took a look at what the Buffalo GM said and what he did in building the Bills this offseason. Read more

Draft preview: Miss any of our series previewing the draft at each position?

Bills will have receiver options with 25th pick Read more

It's a deep draft at running back, and Bills have a need Read more

Bills can mostly ignore quarterbacks, but would love for them to go early Read more

Offensive tackle features top-end talent, but then a drop-off Read more

2 join Flores suit: From the AP: "Two Black coaches have joined Brian Flores in his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices by the NFL toward coaches and general managers." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Sabres wilt under pressure as Canes rally to clinch playoff spot Read more

Owen Power shows Sabres GM Kevyn Adams more 'special' traits in Frozen Four loss Read more

As Sabres clinch dubious NHL record, they're undaunted by the task ahead Read more

Sabres' Dylan Cozens snaps a slump, but gains perspective Read more

Colleges: Transfer portal entries continue to impact Canisius men's basketball roster Read more

High schools: Former Lancaster boys basketball coach John Otto explains his resignation Read more

Today in sports history: April 8

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.