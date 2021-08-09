 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: State lawmakers: Request for 100% public financing a 'non-starter'
[BN] Blitz: State lawmakers: Request for 100% public financing a 'non-starter'

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 9, 2021

Even though state lawmakers from Western New York call the Buffalo Bills a community asset, they say taxpayers will not – and should not – foot the entire bill for a new football stadium. 

The second-most powerful lawmaker in Albany, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, is a longtime Bills fan who would love to see a new stadium in downtown Buffalo, though she's on board with sticking to Orchard Park, too.

What she's not on board with – at all – is the idea for the public to be footing 100% of the bill.

“Because the amount is so large, it seems like a non-starter,’’ Peoples-Stokes said.

She wasn't the only one to use the "non-starter" phrase.

Tim Kennedy, Democratic senator from Buffalo, said he expects the end deal for a stadium will be a public/private partnership.

“The Bills leaving our community is not an option," he said.

Perhaps not, but it seems pretty clear a 100% public paid  stadium is not either.

The News' Tom Precious has been all over the stadium story. Here's his latest on what state lawmakers are saying about the topic.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Stefon Diggs is ready for Bills fans: “Just to be out here in camp kind of getting back to normal, things getting back to normal, I'm just happy for that and thankful,” Diggs said after practicing in front of 18,000 Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Back healthy, Diggs is looking forward to his second season in Buffalo for many reasons. Read more

More stadium stories: Sunday, Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf looked back at the 2013 lease deal and looked ahead at the obstacles facing the stakeholders today. How prominent a role will tax dollars play? Will Buffalo's small-market status be a big issue? Read more

A day earlier, Precious wrote about the potential role Gov. Andrew Cuomo could play in the stadium situation. Read more

Letter to the editor: "The owners use blackmail. They threaten to move their team to another city. If they are so insistent that Buffalo needs a new stadium make them put up or shut up." Read more

Mailbag: Who ends up being the odd man out at defensive end? Should Jake Fromm be considered a sure cut? With the new three-game preseason schedule in play, when should we expect to see starters? Who has impressed so far in training camp? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

All good in Miami, apparently: Star corner Xavien Howard went from demanding a trade to agreeing to a new deal. Read more

Mayfield on Allen's deal: Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield said Josh Allen's new contract is "good for the quarterback position overall ... I'd be lying if [I] said otherwise." Read more

Saturday observations: In case you missed it, Josh Allen gave the Bills fans in attendance at practice Saturday something to cheer about. Mark Gaughan has that and more in his observations from practice. Read more

HOF recap: NFL.com has a recap of Hall of Fame weekend here. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Baseball: Bisons beat Lehigh Valley, ready to return to Buffalo on Tuesday Read more

Newport, R.I., eliminates Hamburg from Northeast Regional Read more

Buffalo Diesel falls in NABF championship game Read more

Basketball: All-WNY guard Jamyier Patton from Timon to reclassify, transfer to prep school Read more

Amari DeBerry grateful for another opportunity to represent U.S. in FIBA World Cup Read more

Olympics: Tokyo Olympics come to close; US rallies to top China in gold medal count Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

