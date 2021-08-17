 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Star Lotulelei has been a 'bright light' since his return
0 comments

  Aug. 17, 2021
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 17, 2021

Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp (copy)

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is expected to play Saturday against the Bears in his team's second preseason game.

How Star Lotulelei has been a 'bright light' for the Bills' defense since his return

It's been said a lot, but it bears repeating: the Bills really missed Star Lotulelei in 2020.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admits that he didn't know what to expect from the defensive tackle when he returned from sitting out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

What could the Bills expect out of the 31-year-old who already has seven seasons in the trenches?

Lotulelei has been so good that he got the night off Friday in Detroit. Frazier said that decision was because of "some of the good things we've seen in practice."

"He's had a really good camp," Frazier said. "We were all wondering what it would be like when we got him back and boy, he's been a bright light for us in a lot of ways.”

The Bills missed his presence last season, and his return has a lot more than just Frazier and the coaching staff excited.

Jay Skurski has more.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: Josh Allen spread the ball around a bunch Monday, but he still isn't throwing to Stefon Diggs (knee) or Emmanuel Sanders (foot). He said after practice that he hasn't yet been told if he'll play Saturday or not in the Bills' second preseason game. Meanwhile, the battle between Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson to start opposite Tre'Davious White is not yet settled. Jay Skurski has more from practice Monday. Read more

Evaluating the other QBs: Jim Kubiak, our QB guru, is back for another season of quarterback evaluating. While Allen sat out Friday night, his backups, collectively, completed 20 passes in 31 attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown. How'd they look doing it? Here's Kubiak's evaluation. "Daboll and Dorsey have done an amazing job situationally preparing everyone in the quarterback room for success. Bills fans have a lot to look forward to this season." Read more

Photos: James P. McCoy has the photo gallery from Monday's practice in Orchard Park. View photos

Jerry Hughes has learned to be patient: Entering his 12th season, the defensive lineman has learned to listen to his body. He's all the wiser because of it. Here's the story if you missed it. Read more

First to 100: The Falcons became the first NFL team to have all of its players complete Covid-19 vaccinations. Read more

Don't sleep on Zay Jones: “I don’t want anybody to forget Zay Jones,” Jon Gruden said. “I would say his ceiling is untapped." Read more

No starter yet in New England? Cam Newton said he hasn't yet been told whether or not he'll start in the Patriots' opener Sept. 12 vs. Miami. Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 17

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

