[BN] Blitz: Star Lotulelei has been a 'bright light' since his return

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 17, 2021

How Star Lotulelei has been a 'bright light' for the Bills' defense since his return

It's been said a lot, but it bears repeating: the Bills really missed Star Lotulelei in 2020.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admits that he didn't know what to expect from the defensive tackle when he returned from sitting out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What could the Bills expect out of the 31-year-old who already has seven seasons in the trenches?

Lotulelei has been so good that he got the night off Friday in Detroit. Frazier said that decision was because of "some of the good things we've seen in practice."

"He's had a really good camp," Frazier said. "We were all wondering what it would be like when we got him back and boy, he's been a bright light for us in a lot of ways.”

The Bills missed his presence last season, and his return has a lot more than just Frazier and the coaching staff excited.