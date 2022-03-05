 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo
[BN] Blitz: Stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 5, 2022

Bills stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo, but she doesn't have much to say on the topic

Stop us if you've heard this before: an official involved in the ongoing talks between the Bills, Erie County and the state of New York is encouraged by the progress of the negotiations and confident a deal will be reached.

Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Buffalo Friday, here to announce a $19 million affordable housing development in a former public school building on the city's East Side.

The first question Hochul was asked by Western New York media was about the Bills' stadium, not the new housing development.

“We are having very productive conversations," Hochul said. "Those are ongoing.”

She characterized the conversations as “very positive,” and noted that “it’s not just the stadium, it’s also the lease agreement.”

On whether the deal will be done in time for the state budget, which is due April 1, Hochul said: “Yes.”

Tim O'Shei has the latest.

Georgia's Davis could be monster in middle of Bills' defense: From Mark Gaughan: "If the Bills want to unlock every ounce of potential that exists within the giant body of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, the answer might be found in another football giant: Jordan Davis." Read more

Beasley gets permission to seek a trade: The Buffalo Bills have granted receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, a league source confirmed Friday to The Buffalo News. Read more

Not many crossover season ticket holders: "We don’t have a ton of crossover, actually, believe it or not," Kim Pegula said about ticket holders for both Bills and Sabres. "We have a few, not as many as you would think, living in the same market that is a ticket buyer to both." Here's more from her appearance at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Friday. Read more

Late value for RBs: What could the Bills use more: A new speed back or a better power back? Or both? Either way, there are some late round options for the Bills to consider. Read more

Why McDermott and Beane attend the combine: “To me, it's a lot more personal when we can interact like this than it is over Zoom or in a bubble. That's just my opinion,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. Read more

From the broadcast booth to the QB room: Brian Griese will be the next quarterbacks coach in San Francisco, ESPN reported Friday. Griese had served as one of the color analysts on Monday Night Football since 2020. Read more

Sabres: Observations: Late heroics by Jeff Skinner send Sabres past Wild Read more

Sabres Notebook: Zemgus Girgensons nearing return after extended absence Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure tops Richmond, 72-65, to earn Atlantic 10 Tournament double-bye Read more

High schools: Boys basketball preview: Jamestown vs. Niagara Falls, Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Williamsville East headline finals at Buffalo State Read more

Girls basketball: Randolph-Frewsburg headline trio of final games at JCC Read more

Behind Brown's 32, Salamanca wins Section VI Class C title by beating Holland, 70-51 Read more

Westfield beats Sherman 49-30 to win Section VI Class D title Read more

Lancaster's Aaron Gasiewicz has big expectations at state swim meet Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

