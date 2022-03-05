[BN] Blitz: Stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 5, 2022
Bills stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo, but she doesn't have much to say on the topic
Stop us if you've heard this before: an official involved in the ongoing talks between the Bills, Erie County and the state of New York is encouraged by the progress of the negotiations and confident a deal will be reached.
Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Buffalo Friday, here to announce a $19 million affordable housing development in a former public school building on the city's East Side.
The first question Hochul was asked by Western New York media was about the Bills' stadium, not the new housing development.
“We are having very productive conversations," Hochul said. "Those are ongoing.”
She characterized the conversations as “very positive,” and noted that “it’s not just the stadium, it’s also the lease agreement.”
On whether the deal will be done in time for the state budget, which is due April 1, Hochul said: “Yes.”
