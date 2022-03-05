[BN] Blitz: Stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Georgia's Davis could be monster in middle of Bills' defense: From Mark Gaughan: "If the Bills want to unlock every ounce of potential that exists within the giant body of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, the answer might be found in another football giant: Jordan Davis." Read more

Not many crossover season ticket holders: "We don’t have a ton of crossover, actually, believe it or not," Kim Pegula said about ticket holders for both Bills and Sabres. "We have a few, not as many as you would think, living in the same market that is a ticket buyer to both." Here's more from her appearance at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Friday. Read more