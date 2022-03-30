[BN] Blitz: Stadium deal was 'vitally important' to WNY native Roger Goodell

The 'ironclad' non-relocation agreement: The new stadium deal includes a non-relocation agreement that prohibits the team from moving. The agreement gives both the state and the county the right to enforce the non-relocation terms, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. How would that work? Sandra Tan has the details. Read more

It's the 'right thing for the game': Maybe a few months too late, but the NFL made some changes to its overtime rules. “It was mentioned in that meeting almost by everybody who spoke in that meeting, referring to our game,” Sean McDermott told The Buffalo News. “So it says a lot about the level of play in that game, and how people saw that, and that being the need to say, 'Hey, listen, that's the final straw. We need to do something here.' ” Read more