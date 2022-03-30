[BN] Blitz: Stadium deal was 'vitally important' to WNY native Roger Goodell

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 30, 2022
Bills stadium deal was 'vitally important' to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a WNY native
Jamestown native Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, said he took a personal interest and active role in helping to broker an agreement between New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to finance a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.
“There’s a 30-year commitment to be there in that new stadium,” Goodell said Tuesday at the NFL’s annual meeting, “which I think is the most important thing, ultimately, for the fans. … And I’m thrilled that the Bills will be there for at least my lifetime.
“The current stadium was nearing the end of its useful life. We needed to have a new stadium to keep the Buffalo Bills there. There’s no other place to play.”
Three NFL franchises have relocated in the last six years. The deal ensures the Bills don't add to the list.
Jason Wolf has more reaction from Palm Beach from Goodell and other NFL officials.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Hochul suggests a way to pay: Firm details on where the state's $600 million share of its cost would come from were left out of the announcement Monday. On Tuesday, however, Gov. Kathy Hochul left little doubt about how to pay. Look to the casinos. Read more
The Bills are staying and getting a new stadium. Is that worth the money?: The stadium will be one of the biggest public investments ever in the Buffalo Niagara region. “Looking at the big picture, it just seems it’s a very retro plan, designed to placate existing ticket holders,” said Kevin Reichard of Football Stadium Digest. “They’re missing out on the chance to leverage $850 million of public spending on a greater economic impact.” Read more
Conflict of interest?: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Thomas R. Suozzi is questioning the propriety of Gov. Kathy Hochul's role in ultimately approving a state contribution of $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium in which her husband's company holds exclusive concession rights. Read more
The 'ironclad' non-relocation agreement: The new stadium deal includes a non-relocation agreement that prohibits the team from moving. The agreement gives both the state and the county the right to enforce the non-relocation terms, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. How would that work? Sandra Tan has the details. Read more
It's the 'right thing for the game': Maybe a few months too late, but the NFL made some changes to its overtime rules. “It was mentioned in that meeting almost by everybody who spoke in that meeting, referring to our game,” Sean McDermott told The Buffalo News. “So it says a lot about the level of play in that game, and how people saw that, and that being the need to say, 'Hey, listen, that's the final straw. We need to do something here.' ” Read more
Erik Brady wrestles with the reality: "Should the public really pay that? No, of course not. But, like a lot of other addicts, I’m glad that it will," Brady wrote. Plus ... it could've been worse. Read more
Opportunity and ultimatum for Tua: From The Ringer: "The Dolphins have overhauled their offense. They’re about to find out whether Tua Tagovailoa is capable of taking it to another level." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Line change, tying goal help Sabres winger Alex Tuch relieve some of his pressure Read more
Win in Chicago makes list as one of the top four comebacks in Sabres history Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure's season ends with 84-77 loss to Xavier in NIT semifinals Read more
Erik Brady: The night the Bonnies got top billing against college basketball's blue bloods Read more
Baseball: Will a full season on the schedule, Bisons mixing staples with new twists Read more
High schools: 10 boys baseball players to watch during 2022 season Read more
Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls Read more
Final rankings in WNY high school boys basketball Read more
Today in sports history: March 30
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.