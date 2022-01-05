 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Stadium deal could be done soon, Poloncarz says
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Stadium deal could be done soon, Poloncarz says

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 5, 2022

Buffalo Bills stadium (copy)

The county, state and the owners of the Buffalo Bills are getting closer to a deal on a new Bills stadium lease agreement.

Poloncarz: All sides getting closer to agreement on Bills stadium lease

A deal between Erie County, the State of New York and the Buffalo Bills on a new football stadium is nearing, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

But an announcement on said deal is not expected to happen this week, especially during Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address Wednesday.

"I will say some progress has been made," Poloncarz said.

The involved parties planned to have a deal done by the end of 2021, but the year obviously ended before a deal was reached.

As The News has reported recently, it's clear that Orchard Park is the agreed-upon location for the new stadium, which could be ready in 2026. 

Sandra Tan has the latest.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Ridlehuber's journey from Georgia to Buffalo: Preston Ridlehuber is a name most Bills fans have probably never heard of. But the Georgia-Michigan game this past weekend brought him to mind for Erik Brady. Ridlehuber made the winning play the last time the teams played, in 1965. He later threw one touchdown pass as a pro – for the Bills. The pass gave the Bills a win over the Patriots on a wild Saturday night at the Rockpile. Read more

Position grades: Josh Allen and his receivers had a down day, but the rest of the Bills played pretty well Sunday. Here are Mark Gaughan's position grades after rewatching the game. Read more

Diggs on the verge of a bonus: If Stefon Diggs makes six catches this weekend, he would get a $750,000 bonus added to his base salary for 2022 and an additional $800,000 added to his base pay for 2023. Read more

Playoff scenarios: Here are all the playoff scenarios for Week 18, as determined by the NFL and issued Tuesday. Read more

Good or very great? The Bills' defense might end up leading the league in both yards allowed and points allowed. Still, is their defense great, or just very good? Read more

Why Allen's stats vs. Falcons were misleading: Statistically, Josh Allen had one of the worst throwing games of his career. But Jim Kubiak says the film review tells a different story. Read more

The Sad Ballad of the Fighting Ekelers: From Sports Illustrated: "Austin Ekeler is O.K. with missing out on the fantasy football playoffs – he found a new hobby, a new community, and a new way to connect with people." Read more

Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? "You never know where this is headed, only that it’s never dull around Jim Harbaugh," Yahoo's Dan Wetzel wrote. "The only thing that’s predictable is the unpredictability." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Brett Murray using his size, skill to show he could be part of Sabres' young core Read more

Sabres' Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Anders Bjork enter NHL Covid protocol Read more

Colleges: How Niagara’s Marcus Hammond went from recruiting afterthought to team focal point Read more

Covid-19 postponements continue schedule shuffle for Big 4 basketball teams Read more

High schools: 2021 Boys volleyball honor roll: Recognizing WNY's best Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 5

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News