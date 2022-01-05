[BN] Blitz: Stadium deal could be done soon, Poloncarz says

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Poloncarz: All sides getting closer to agreement on Bills stadium lease
A deal between Erie County, the State of New York and the Buffalo Bills on a new football stadium is nearing, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
But an announcement on said deal is not expected to happen this week, especially during Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address Wednesday.
"I will say some progress has been made," Poloncarz said.
The involved parties planned to have a deal done by the end of 2021, but the year obviously ended before a deal was reached.
Sandra Tan has the latest.
Ridlehuber's journey from Georgia to Buffalo: Preston Ridlehuber is a name most Bills fans have probably never heard of. But the Georgia-Michigan game this past weekend brought him to mind for Erik Brady. Ridlehuber made the winning play the last time the teams played, in 1965. He later threw one touchdown pass as a pro – for the Bills. The pass gave the Bills a win over the Patriots on a wild Saturday night at the Rockpile. Read more
Position grades: Josh Allen and his receivers had a down day, but the rest of the Bills played pretty well Sunday. Here are Mark Gaughan's position grades after rewatching the game. Read more
Diggs on the verge of a bonus: If Stefon Diggs makes six catches this weekend, he would get a $750,000 bonus added to his base salary for 2022 and an additional $800,000 added to his base pay for 2023. Read more
Playoff scenarios: Here are all the playoff scenarios for Week 18, as determined by the NFL and issued Tuesday. Read more
Good or very great? The Bills' defense might end up leading the league in both yards allowed and points allowed. Still, is their defense great, or just very good? Read more
Why Allen's stats vs. Falcons were misleading: Statistically, Josh Allen had one of the worst throwing games of his career. But Jim Kubiak says the film review tells a different story. Read more
The Sad Ballad of the Fighting Ekelers: From Sports Illustrated: "Austin Ekeler is O.K. with missing out on the fantasy football playoffs – he found a new hobby, a new community, and a new way to connect with people." Read more
Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? "You never know where this is headed, only that it’s never dull around Jim Harbaugh," Yahoo's Dan Wetzel wrote. "The only thing that’s predictable is the unpredictability." Read more
Sabres: Brett Murray using his size, skill to show he could be part of Sabres' young core Read more
Sabres' Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Anders Bjork enter NHL Covid protocol Read more
Colleges: How Niagara’s Marcus Hammond went from recruiting afterthought to team focal point Read more
Covid-19 postponements continue schedule shuffle for Big 4 basketball teams Read more
High schools: 2021 Boys volleyball honor roll: Recognizing WNY's best Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 5
