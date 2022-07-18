[BN] Blitz: Stability at safety is a strength of Bills' secondary

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 18, 2022

Training camp preview: Stability at safety is a strength of Bills' secondary

Here's the list of newcomers at safety for the Buffalo Bills heading into next week's training camp:

There wasn't an omission in the space above. There's just been no turnover. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer make up arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL. There's not much reason for change.

In part eight of our series previewing the Bills at each position before camp, Mark Gaughan looks at the safeties.

That the Bills didn't make any moves at safety isn't just a reflection of Hyde and Poyer. It also means general manager Brandon Beane and his staff think highly of backups Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin.

For Hamlin, watching the veteran duo ahead of him last year as a rookie "was like getting a football master’s degree," Gaughan wrote.

Here's more on Hamlin, who is aiming to continue to show what he has learned in his second camp with the Bills.

