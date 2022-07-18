 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Stability at safety is a strength of Bills' secondary

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 18, 2022

Bills Patriots first

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) returns a punt during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Training camp preview: Stability at safety is a strength of Bills' secondary

Here's the list of newcomers at safety for the Buffalo Bills heading into next week's training camp:

There wasn't an omission in the space above. There's just been no turnover. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer make up arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL. There's not much reason for change.

In part eight of our series previewing the Bills at each position before camp, Mark Gaughan looks at the safeties.

That the Bills didn't make any moves at safety isn't just a reflection of Hyde and Poyer. It also means general manager Brandon Beane and his staff think highly of backups Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. 

For Hamlin, watching the veteran duo ahead of him last year as a rookie "was like getting a football master’s degree," Gaughan wrote.

Here's more on Hamlin, who is aiming to continue to show what he has learned in his second camp with the Bills.

New stadium, new experience: More details emerge on Buffalo Bills facility: Populous, the stadium's architect, revealed new details about the new stadium design during a public meeting Thursday at the Buffalo Bills' fieldhouse in Orchard Park. “We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, project executive for Populous. What will that look like? Read more

Neighboring businesses and area residents Thursday focused on the need for sidewalks, more public transportation and berms and fences to keep fans off local properties when they got their first opportunity to express concerns and ask questions about the new stadium. Read more

Mailbag: Here's some of what readers asked of Katherine Fitzgerald this week: What are your top three and bottom three stadiums? With Ketchup Field getting a new name, and Highmark’s deal ending with the current lease, are there any front-runners for the gap years and the new joint? What are the Covid-19 rules and protocols for this season? Does the NFL still keep vaccination stats? Read more

Position previews: Miss any of our position previews over the weekend?

Defensive line: Change is the theme along the defensive line. Read more

Boogie Basham, meanwhile, is looking for some consistency Read more

Linebacker: Are the backups behind Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano good enough? Read more

One of those backups, Tyrel Dodson, has a full plate. Read more

Buffalo Sabres: Declan McDonnell's experience at Sabres development camp could prepare him for NHL contract Read more

Inside the NHL: Michael Peca sees the shift in the Sabres' organizational culture – and in their talent level Read more

Sabres notebook: Noah Ostlund showcased potential at development camp Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure's Courtney Stockard continues comeback at The Basketball Tournament Read more

Today in sports history: July 18

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

