[BN] Blitz: Spencer Brown navigates roller coaster of rookie season

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 11, 2021
Bills RT Spencer Brown navigates roller coaster of rookie season
Football players are creatures of habit. They have pretty set workout schedules, eating schedules and sometimes sleeping schedules.
So when they're forced from the practice facility for days while in the virus protocols, they can get thrown off a bit.
For rookie offensive tackle Spencer Brown, it was time to get creative by utilizing his driveway and garage. But then came having to watch his teammates from home.
“It's just weird to sit there and know that you're supposed to be playing,” Brown said.
Brown returned to the lineup this week and had a strong game vs. New England.
The rookie tackle, a third-round pick, has had an interesting season for the Bills. Katherine Fitzgerald has more.
