 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Special teams: Bills need a new returner, but they've got their kicker
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Special teams: Bills need a new returner, but they've got their kicker

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 20, 2021

Tyler Bass Colts (copy)

Tyler Bass watches a 54-yard field goal go through the uprights in the wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. The kick provided the decisive points in the game and set an NFL record as the longest in postseason history by a rookie.

Special teams preview: Solving the return game will be tough, but the Bills have their kicker

Replacing Pro Bowl players is not easy. Andre Roberts had gotten pretty good at giving his team and powerful offense good field position over the last two seasons, but he's gone and the Bills need to figure out who their new returner is going to be. Here's what else to look for with our special teams preview.

One thing the Bills don't have to worry about heading into camp is who is going to be kicking the football. And they don't, for now, have to wonder whether Tyler Bass can be relied on to make kicks.

As a rookie last season, the sixth round pick out of Georgia Southern made 28 of 34 field-goal tries, or 82.4%. He made 17 straight field goals late in the season and into the playoffs, tied for the second longest streak in team history.

And special teams coach Heath Farwell knows what he has in Bass' leg on kickoffs. Bass averaged 70% touchbacks, which ranked ninth best in the league. That, Mark Gaughan wrote, was a strategic decision by the Bills.

“He could just about put every kickoff out the back of the end zone if we wanted him to,” Farwell said.

Gaughan has more on Bass.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Previous coverage: While we're on the subject of kick returners, let's take a look back at Mark Gaughan's story from our series on questions facing the Bills. Who replaces Andre Roberts? Here are some options. Read more

Eric Wood returns: From Alan Pergament: "Eric Wood will be back as the radio analyst on Buffalo Bills games carried by WGR-AM and the Bills Radio Network this season after a year in which Steve Tasker replaced him because of Wood’s travel difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic." Read more

Safety preview: The Bills have one of the best safety tandems in the NFL. Where's the intrigue during camp? It's the backup spots. Read more

Will Jaquan Johnson step into one of those backup roles? Read more

Double the Manning: ESPN announced on Monday a partnership with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions. Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons. Read more

AP wants more: Adrian Peterson wants to play a 15th NFL season. "My body feels good. I came out healthy from last season. My body feels strong. I still feel young. I still feel good. I'm ready to play ball." Read more

Michael Irvin rips the Cowboys: Cole Beasley had a response to the Hall of Fame receiver expressing disappointment that Dallas hadn't hit the 85% threshold. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Owen Power, William Eklund headline Sabres' debate with No. 1 draft pick Read more

Sabres' preseason schedule includes three home games and Sept. 28 opener in Columbus Read more

Sabres protect Rasmus Ristolainen, expose Will Borgen for expansion draft Read more

Baseball: The Editorial Board: Goodbye Blue Jays, it's been fun Read more

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah placed on IL, will miss final start in Buffalo Read more

Bisons confirm Aug. 10 game vs. Rochester will mark their return to Sahlen Field Read more

Olympics: Newfane's Brian Irr ready for debut of Olympic karate Read more

Golf: Orchard Park's Charlie Fischer fires 68, qualifies for Porter Cup Read more

Today in sports history: July 20

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News