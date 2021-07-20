[BN] Blitz: Special teams: Bills need a new returner, but they've got their kicker

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Special teams preview: Solving the return game will be tough, but the Bills have their kicker

Replacing Pro Bowl players is not easy. Andre Roberts had gotten pretty good at giving his team and powerful offense good field position over the last two seasons, but he's gone and the Bills need to figure out who their new returner is going to be. Here's what else to look for with our special teams preview.

One thing the Bills don't have to worry about heading into camp is who is going to be kicking the football. And they don't, for now, have to wonder whether Tyler Bass can be relied on to make kicks.

As a rookie last season, the sixth round pick out of Georgia Southern made 28 of 34 field-goal tries, or 82.4%. He made 17 straight field goals late in the season and into the playoffs, tied for the second longest streak in team history.