[BN] Blitz: Six players to watch in this week's bowl games

Dec. 29, 2022

NFL Draft Look-ahead: Six players in this week's bowl games who could be on Bills' radar

It is never too early to start thinking about the draft, especially as this Bills season goes on and some needs become more apparent.

The Bills need upgrades or reinforcements at receiver, safety, running back and defensive end, among other places.

And some players who fit that mold are in action this week as bowl season starts to get cranked up with more high-profile matchups. That is, if they didn't opt out of playing in their respective bowl games.

Ryan O'Halloran has a primer of six players to keep an eye on as you're watching bowl games this week and weekend.

They include a Tennessee defensive end, an Alabama safety and a TCU wide receiver.

