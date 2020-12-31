[BN] Blitz: Signs point to Bills resting some starters

BY JEFF NEIBURG

With signs pointing to resting starters, here's how Bills playoff picture looks

The normally cagey Sean McDermott is being his normal cagey self this week heading into the final regular season game of the year.

The coach will only say the team has "a plan" that he and General Manager Brandon Beane worked out regarding playing time in the finale vs. visiting Miami Sunday afternoon.

Will the Bills rest some key starters to save them for the playoffs? Will they play them and stay sharp, while also playing spoiler to the Dolphins, who face a must-win scenario?

Maybe you need not look any further than the point spread. The Bills, arguably the second-best team in the NFL, are only one-point favorites even though they've won four straight games by an average margin of 15 points.

The Bills, of course, do have some playoff implications that will fall one way or the other depending on if they win or lose. But the Steelers may have made McDermott's decision for him, or at least helped it.