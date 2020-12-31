 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Signs point to Bills resting some starters
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Signs point to Bills resting some starters

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 31, 2020

Coach Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

With signs pointing to resting starters, here's how Bills playoff picture looks

The normally cagey Sean McDermott is being his normal cagey self this week heading into the final regular season game of the year. 

The coach will only say the team has "a plan" that he and General Manager Brandon Beane worked out regarding playing time in the finale vs. visiting Miami Sunday afternoon. 

Will the Bills rest some key starters to save them for the playoffs? Will they play them and stay sharp, while also playing spoiler to the Dolphins, who face a must-win scenario?

Maybe you need not look any further than the point spread. The Bills, arguably the second-best team in the NFL, are only one-point favorites even though they've won four straight games by an average margin of 15 points.

The Bills, of course, do have some playoff implications that will fall one way or the other depending on if they win or lose. But the Steelers may have made McDermott's decision for him, or at least helped it.

Mark Gaughan has the story.

READ MORE

Have you checked out the new Buffalo News store? Prints of commemorative front pages like "Beasts of the East" (1995) and "Fandemonium" (1988), plus the Dec. 20, 2020 AFC Championship front page poster. Shop Now >>

Sports Talk LIVE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Welcome back: The first home playoff game in Buffalo will be celebrated by a limited number of fans returning to Bills Stadium. "Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan that would allow about 6,200 fans and another 572 guests of players and sponsors inside the Orchard Park venue for the historic game next month." Here's the story on how things will be done. Read more

And the shorter version ... Here's everything you need to know about fans returning to Bills games. Read more

Here were some of the reactions to the news on Twitter. Read more

Wide receiver moves: Wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. visited the Bills on Tuesday and the team announced Wednesday that he had been signed to the practice squad. Read more

Additionally, former Texans and Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills visited the Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. He could play in the playoffs if a deal is reached. Read more

Flashback: The Bills started their run of four-straight Super Bowl appearances with a clash against the New York Giants. Thirty years later, here's a look back at the heartbreaking defeat in the game's final seconds. Read more

Jills' lawsuit gets national attention: From Alan Pergament: "The Bills are in the center of the workplace controversy in the 'Independent Lens' program, 'A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem.' It will have its broadcast premiere nationally and on WNED-TV at 10 p.m. Monday." Read more

Super rating: The Bills' historical win over New England Monday night had another rating similar to what a Super Bowl would receive locally. Read more

Remix: A Louisiana teacher and Bills fan does what he calls "fake DJ bit" on TikTok and that spurred the idea for a remix of the "Shout" song. Check it out here. Read more

ICYMI: Unleashing the fun has been the key to Josh Allen's success. Here's Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of the Bills' QB, who had his best career game Monday as far as Kubiak's grading goes. Read more

Big games: There are a decent chunk of games with playoff implications Sunday thanks in part to the expanded playoff format. FiveThirtyEight breaks down the numbers. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Jack Eichel on Bills: 'I think it's definitely motivation for us.' Read more

Sabres notebook: McCabe relieved tough talks proved fruitful. Read more

Report: Sabres hire former NHL blueliner Dan Girardi as development coach. Read more

Lance Lysowski previews training camp. Watch here

Colleges: UB joining the fan cutout craze at Alumni Arena. Read more

Rhode Island's late rally sends Bona men's basketball to its first defeat. Read more

Looking back: 2020 was a grind for us all – but it had its moments. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News