[BN] Blitz: Showdown with Pats is judgment day for McDermott, Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 23, 2021
Mark Gaughan: Showdown with Pats is a judgment day for Sean McDermott, Bills
The final judgment on these Buffalo Bills will be made at some point in January, playoffs or no playoffs.
So Sunday, Mark Gaughan says, is "Judgment Day, Part 1."
Can Sean McDermott avoid being outcoached by Bill Belichick? Did Brandon Beane build a team geared toward beating the Kansas City Chiefs and fail to keep a keener eye on beating the Patriots?
The answer to those questions, and others, will be answered Sunday, when the Bills and Patriots meet in what is basically the AFC East championship game.
The Bills have this going for them, as Gaughan wrote: "Josh Allen’s team should beat Mac Jones’ team – all other things being remotely close."
Here's Gaughan's column on a pivotal game for McDermott, Allen and these Bills.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills in the Pro Bowl: Two Bills were named to the Pro Bowl and nine were named as alternates. Last season, the Bills had five players named to the Pro Bowl. Read more
McDermott focused on Pats, not Beasley: "I'm not going to get into that," McDermott said. "I'm focused on the Patriots, and the guys in the building." Cole Beasley will be out Sunday, but Emmanuel Sanders could be back. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story, plus the latest injury report. Read more
Downtown site would give fans more than a stadium: It seems like Orchard Park is a done deal, but News columnist Rod Watson says downtown is the way to go. "If haste makes waste, the rush to build a football stadium next to the existing one in Orchard Park is the epitome of a wasted opportunity." Read more
Vaccine policy: Children ages 5 to 11 must have proof of at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to enter KeyBank Center or Highmark Stadium. The new policy is in accordance with the latest New York State mandate and is effective immediately, the teams announced Wednesday. Read more
You asked, we answered: Jason Wolf's investigation published Sunday informed readers that nearly a quarter of the $442,000 Bills fans raised for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation after the 2017 season finale went to the company that managed the nonprofit. The report prompted questions from readers. What other athletes have nonprofits managed by Prolanthropy? Read more
Toss sweep is bread-and-butter play for the Patriots: Old-fashioned power football isn't going out of style in New England. The Patriots love to get their athletic offensive linemen out in space to block for their backs. In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan's latest video breakdown takes us inside the toss sweep. Watch now
Bills fan gets a delivery from Spencer Brown: Bills fan Rich Donohue’s insurance office in Batavia got a visit Tuesday from what might be the largest beer deliveryman anywhere. Read more
Pats could be getting help: The Patriots could have their two top contributors on offense back on the field Sunday. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: How are the Sabres impacted by the NHL withdrawing from the Olympics? Read more
Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Why Rasmus Asplund's play should encourage Sabres fans Read more
Colleges: Scott Hitchon scores 28 points as Canisius beats FGCU in overtime Read more
St. Bonaventure to require proof of vaccination for home basketball games Read more
High schools: High school notes: Chris Kensy earns milestone, joins exclusive coaches club with dad Mark Read more
Iroquois/Alden hockey player scores three goals in 23 seconds Read more
Boys basketball polls: Canisius, Health Sciences tied atop large schools; Timon unanimous No. 1 among smalls Read more
