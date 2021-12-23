[BN] Blitz: Showdown with Pats is judgment day for McDermott, Bills

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills in the Pro Bowl: Two Bills were named to the Pro Bowl and nine were named as alternates. Last season, the Bills had five players named to the Pro Bowl. Read more

McDermott focused on Pats, not Beasley: "I'm not going to get into that," McDermott said. "I'm focused on the Patriots, and the guys in the building." Cole Beasley will be out Sunday, but Emmanuel Sanders could be back. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story, plus the latest injury report. Read more