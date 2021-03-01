[BN] Blitz: Should the Bills tag Matt Milano?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 1, 2021

Bills offseason questions: Should the franchise tag be an option for Matt Milano?

Matt Milano has gone from fifth-round pick to a guy who is going to sign a very expensive contract this offseason.

One of the biggest questions facing the Bills this offseason is whether or not that expensive contract ties him to Buffalo for a few more seasons.

The Bills helped develop Milano into one of the better linebackers in football. He's the three-down linebacker most NFL teams crave these days, and some evidence from his value is the Bills' 12-1 record with him on the field this past season.

But Milano, who turns 27 in July, will hit free agency in the prime of his career, and the Bills may not be able to afford his price tag without a little more work. Speaking of tags ...