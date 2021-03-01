[BN] Blitz: Should the Bills tag Matt Milano?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 1, 2021
Bills offseason questions: Should the franchise tag be an option for Matt Milano?
Matt Milano has gone from fifth-round pick to a guy who is going to sign a very expensive contract this offseason.
One of the biggest questions facing the Bills this offseason is whether or not that expensive contract ties him to Buffalo for a few more seasons.
The Bills helped develop Milano into one of the better linebackers in football. He's the three-down linebacker most NFL teams crave these days, and some evidence from his value is the Bills' 12-1 record with him on the field this past season.
But Milano, who turns 27 in July, will hit free agency in the prime of his career, and the Bills may not be able to afford his price tag without a little more work. Speaking of tags ...
In the sixth part of our series tackling key questions facing the Bills this offseason, Jay Skurski explores the question: Should the franchise tag be an option for Matt Milano?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Mock draft: We released yesterday our first mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL draft in April. The Bills need help along the offensive line, and Jay Skurski had them selecting a right tackle to step in and play right away. The mock draft has the whole first round and Skurski's predictions for Buffalo's second- and third-round picks. Read more
Mailbag: What are the chances the Bills sign J.J. Watt? What does he even have left in the tank? With Matt Milano likely gone, do the Bills make a run at Lavonte David? What's an acceptable stat line for Josh Allen? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
'Personable' Bill: We don't normally see Patriots coach Bill Belichick as "personable" during his time in front of the cameras, but that's how he was described after his appearance at the virtual NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum. ESPN's Mike Reiss has more on that and some news and notes about the Bills' AFC East rival. Read more
Mike Tomlin on Black hiring: “The optimist in me says things will get better, but there’s been no evidence in the recent cycles to back that up. Without evidence, all we have is hope. We just haven’t been able to move the needle.” Read more
The first Black NFL draftee and the letter that changed everything: Wally Triplett once got a letter sent to his Philadelphia home. It was from the University of Miami. The school wanted to offer him a football scholarship. It was 1945, and the university was segregated. So Triplett wrote back, letting the school know that they sent the letter to a Black man. Miami wrote back, rescinding the offer. He held on to that letter for the rest of his life. Read more
