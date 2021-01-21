[BN] Blitz: Should the Bills regret passing on Mahomes? It's closer than you think

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 21, 2021
Vic Carucci: Josh Allen removes any regret for Bills passing on Patrick Mahomes
What if the Bills used the 10th pick of the 2017 draft on Patrick Mahomes rather than trading it to the Chiefs?
Tre White wouldn't be on the Bills. It's likely that Dion Dawkins and Tremaine Edmunds wouldn't be either.
Fast forward more than three years, and the Bills have all three of those guys plus Josh Allen, who has spent most of 2020 helping Bills fans not think about that "what if?" regarding Mahomes.
It's impossible to know how differently things would have turned out for either team, but it's no longer asinine to say Allen isn't in the same class of NFL quarterbacks as Mahomes.
"If there was any lingering doubt about the Bills’ decision to pass on drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017, it should be long gone by now," Vic Carucci wrote in his latest column.
Stefon Diggs is in the zone: The Bills could not have expected any more from Stefon Diggs when they made the predraft blockbuster trade for the talented wide receiver. He's been breaking franchise records and doesn't appear to be stopping. Further, he seems to thrive under pressure. “I’m not one of those people who’s gonna lie,” Diggs said. “I feel like people say it’s gonna be another game and to each his own. But for me I know it’s a big game." Read more
Bills safeties are up against it: The Chiefs have arguably the best quarterback in football, but Patrick Mahomes is aided by having arguably the quickest receiver in Tyreek Hill and the best tight end in Travis Kelce. Both of those guys are matchup nightmares, and it seems like the Chiefs are always able to find one of them when they need to make a play. Buffalo's safeties have their work cut out for them. Here's how they are preparing. Read more
Mahomes trending toward playing: Mahomes "took all the snaps" in practice Wednesday, coach Andy Reid told reporters. Read more
A look back: The Bills entered the American Football League championship game on New Year’s Day 1967 as two-time defending champions. They left the field embarrassed by the Chiefs, who went on to the first Super Bowl and lost to Green Bay. “That would be a ton of revenge for me,” says Billy Shaw, 82, the Bills’ Pro Football Hall of Fame guard. “I often tell people – and I’m serious – that the loss to the Chiefs is my worst memory from my career as a Bill." Erik Brady goes back in time. Read more
Injury report: Wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive lineman Vernon Butler did not practice Wednesday as the Bills began preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Here's who else is on the report. Read more
FS1 host pays off Bills bet: A few weeks ago, FS1's Nick Wright said if the Bills reached the AFC Championship Game, he would do the famed Bills Mafia mustard and ketchup covering a la Pinto Ron. Wednesday, he paid his bet. Read more
TV numbers: From Alan Pergament: "The national rating for NBC's broadcast of the Bills’ 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff game received the network’s largest Saturday prime-time audience in four years." Read more
This week's game will be on CBS (WIVB). Is a big pay day on the way for Channel 4? Read more
Allen vs. Mahomes in a throwing contest: From the Ringer's Rodger Sherman: "Which of the NFL’s young and thrilling quarterbacks can throw a football farther than anyone else on earth? There’s one way to find out." Read more
Brady vs. Rodgers ... one last time?: From Sports Illustrated: "Two seasons ago, Sports Illustrated devoted magazine space to what might have been the final matchup between the two legendary quarterbacks. On Sunday they’ll play for the second time this season – with a Super Bowl trip on the line." Read more
Sabres: 'I'll be ready': How the Sabres are preparing the taxi squad for game action. Read more
College hoops: Second-half comeback lifts St. Bonaventure past VCU. Read more
Late collapse leads to defeat for UB women against Ohio. Read more
Recruiting: St. Francis junior Jimmy Scott decommits from Tennessee football. Read more
