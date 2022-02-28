[BN] Blitz: Should Lotulelei be released with two years left on his deal?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 28, 2022
Should Bills release Star Lotulelei with two years remaining on his contract?
If the main – and possibly lone major – flaw facing Buffalo's top-ranked defense this offseason is the structure of its defensive line, why would Star Lotulelei be a candidate to be cut?
Through the first half of the 2021-22 season, Lotulelei was a “force” and “one of our most disruptive linemen," GM Brandon Beane said.
But Beane said Lotulelei didn't get back into form after contracting coronavirus. Lotulelei finished the 2021 season as the Bills’ worst-graded run defender and was among the team’s worst tacklers, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus.
Lotulelei will count $9.2 million against the salary cap in 2022. That's the most money being dedicated to any defensive lineman on the team.
In the next part of our series on questions facing the Bills, Jason Wolf explores whether the Bills should release Lotulelei with two years left on his deal.
