[BN] Blitz: Should Bills fans be worried?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 5, 2021
Bills Mailbag: With Patriots game looming, how nervous should 'Mafia' members be?
How many Buffalo fans expected the Bills to be in second place in the AFC East when the calendar reached this Patriots home game in Week 13?
How many less thought so through five weeks this season?
Here we are, on the eve of an AFC East showdown in Orchard Park, where some windy weather may have a major impact on the latest installment of Bills-Patriots.
It might not qualify as a must-win for the Bills, but it's an important game to take from New England if the AFC East is going to be won again.
There are reasons for Bills fans to be worried. Their team entered the 2021 season with Super Bowl aspirations and hasn't delivered consistent production. At the same time, there are statistics to be optimistic about.
How nervous should Bills fans be about tomorrow night and the future?
Jay Skurski hit on the topic in this week's mailbag, as well as others like Sean McDermott's messaging on penalties, a new extra point idea, ACL information and more.
