[BN] Blitz: Several Bills players are on the spot to perform

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 13, 2022

Pressure points: Several Bills players are on the spot to perform entering season's second half

It hasn't been a perfect start to the season for the Buffalo Bills. Far from it. But what hasn't changed is that they are Super Bowl favorites, and their odds haven't moved much.

Still, they have concerns. Among them: Can they improve their running attack and get better at stopping the running attack of their opponents? Can they survive the injuries that have caused plenty of missed games already?

Right now, there's no panic. The Bills are 6-2 and have already played the toughest part of their schedule. They still have three division games at home, where they are 3-0 with a combined point differential of plus-79.

The usual suspects (Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, etc.) will be relied on to keep up their production. But six players are also on the spot for performance or contractual reasons.

Who are they and why? Ryan O'Halloran has the list.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Good news on Allen: The Buffalo Bills did not elevate quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad Saturday, meaning Josh Allen and Case Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Read more

98-year-old vet treated to first Bills game Sunday: North Tonawanda native Bill Gosch served in combat with Carlson's Raiders, a special operations force within the Marine Corps in World War II. On the weekend after Veterans Day, Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight has invited Gosch to a private suite with his wife, son and daughter for his first Buffalo Bills game. Read more

Get ready for Bills-Vikings: Miss any of our coverage leading up to game day?

Scouting report: Who has the advantages Sunday and why? Read more

Stefon Diggs is ready to face his former team. “I try not to take it too personal, because it's not a personal fight for me,” Diggs said Wednesday. “My life has changed a lot since then. A lot of great things have happened. Read more

He's not alone. It's a similar situation for Leslie Frazier, too. "Maybe, when I retire, you'll look back and reflect on some of the places you've been in your career. But right now, it's about the now, and what we’ve got to get done going forward.” Read more

A Cook family first: James and Dalvin Cook will face each other as opponents for the first time. “It’s just funny how things work out,” Dalvin said. “We made it to the stages of our career that we aimed for when we were younger. Read more

Inside the game: Stopping the run with light boxes could be a big key for both teams, Mark Gaughan writes. Read more

Mailbag: What's the deal with the timing of the injury report? Do the Buffalo Bills miss Cole Beasley? What's the solution to getting players not named Stefon Diggs more production in the receiving game? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

