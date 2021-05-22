[BN] Blitz: Setting the floor and ceiling for 2021 draft picks

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Setting the floor and ceiling for 2021 Bills' rookie draft picks

It’s tempting to look at the Buffalo Bills’ draft class and draw the conclusion that General Manager Brandon Beane took a long-term approach when making his selections last month.

Beane, however, has pushed back against that idea.

“I think we've got guys who are going to be part of the equation in 2021,” he said.

But, he qualified that statement with ... "No guarantees."

Of course, that is executive-speak. There are no guarantees in the NFL, and it's possible first-round pick Greg Rousseau doesn't see a lot of snaps and second-round pick Boogie Basham is a game-day inactive.

Neither of those developments would necessarily be bad things for the Bills, who have the talent to get back to an AFC title game without any of their rookies.

But what if things go great? What are the best-case scenarios for those two and the other picks?