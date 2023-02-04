BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 4, 2023

Senior Bowl wrapup: Middle-round prospects showed off at wide receiver

Breaking news: The Buffalo Bills are in need of some help at wide receiver.

But if Buffalo is going to add to its talent pool at that position in the early rounds (read: first) of this year's NFL draft, the player they'd be selecting wasn't catching passes down in Mobile, Ala., this week at the Senior Bowl.

Last year, six wide receivers were taken in the first 18 picks. Don't expect that to repeat this year with a draft class that is not as highly touted as last season's.

That doesn't mean the Bills won't find a capable receiver at No. 27, especially this early in the process. But wide receiver isn't the only position of need, and the Bills could explore other routes to add talent there.

Set your sights on some of the middle-round talent at the Senior Bowl.

Down in Mobile, Mark Gaughan led his Senior Bowl roundup with some receivers to get to know and keep an eye on.

