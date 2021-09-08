[BN] Blitz: Season preview: Is this the year? Plus, a look inside the Steelers' shifts and motions

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Sir Charles, Canelo and Sean McDermott? On the driving range at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Sean McDermott was grinding away. On his right was Charles Barkley. On his left was Canelo Alvarez. McDermott, Jay Skurski wrote from Nevada, "might never be entirely comfortable with the idea of celebrity, but it’s something he should get used to." Skurski spent time with McDermott in Lake Tahoe to learn more about how the coach has evolved entering his fifth year on the job. Read more