[BN] Blitz: Season preview: Is this the year? Plus, a look inside the Steelers' shifts and motions

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 8, 2021
PlayAction: Steelers' shifts, motions make communication critical for Bills' defense
This Pittsburgh Steelers team is not the same Steelers team the Buffalo Bills held to just 224 yards during a 26-15 win last season.
There are two main reasons for that: The running game figures to be better with the addition of Najee Harris. And new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who will employ his trademark shifts and jet motions.
Communication is going to be key for the Bills come Sunday.
Check out PlayAction, a new weekly feature from The Buffalo News that provides smart, bite-sized analysis to get you ready to watch the upcoming Bills game.
Mark Gaughan, who has covered the NFL throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.
In this week's episode, the focus is on Canada and those shifts and jet motions.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Sir Charles, Canelo and Sean McDermott? On the driving range at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Sean McDermott was grinding away. On his right was Charles Barkley. On his left was Canelo Alvarez. McDermott, Jay Skurski wrote from Nevada, "might never be entirely comfortable with the idea of celebrity, but it’s something he should get used to." Skurski spent time with McDermott in Lake Tahoe to learn more about how the coach has evolved entering his fifth year on the job. Read more
Season preview: Can the Bills get to the Super Bowl? You may call it picking up where they left off, but the Buffalo Bills prefer to call it a restart of sorts. Last year, while telling when you consider the talent that returned to the Bills for 2021, means nothing when the ball is kicked off Sunday. Here are the Bills' strengths, weaknesses and outlook for 2021. Read more
Our predictions: How many wins will the Bills finish with? Five of our staff members made predictions and explained their rationale. Read more
How many total TDs will Josh Allen score? How many of those TDs go to Stefon Diggs? Who will lead the team in sacks? Who will be the unsung hero? Read more
Our staff also made picks for division winners, Super Bowl champions, players of the year and much more. Read more
How Stefon Diggs spiced up his brand: From Jason Wolf: "The rising superstar, who in some quarters was viewed as a malcontent toward the end of his tenure in Minneapolis, has rejuvenated his brand in Buffalo and has been lauded as an exemplary teammate." Read more
Excitement, ticket prices and ratings soar: According to TicketIQ, the average price for a Bills game is $414, an increase of 159% over 2019, the last time fans were allowed at full capacity. Read more
On television, the Buffalo Bills are now a big draw. "You play your way into prime time,” Mike North, the NFL’s vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling, said. “You don’t draft your way into prime time. The Bills have earned it and their market size doesn't matter quite as much as their 13-3 (regular season) record.” Read more
Allen readies for the Steelers: “The most important one is the next one," quarterback Josh Allen said Tuesday. "And again, it’s a team that’s dang good, and we know that. It’s all focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and to be honest, I couldn’t tell you who we play next. It’s been all them for a couple weeks now.” Read more
Get there early: In a note to ticketholders, the Bills said they are experiencing "staffing challenges" and are recommending that fans arrive at Highmark Stadium earlier than they are accustomed to. Read more
Captains: The Bills announced a group of eight captains for the 2021 season as chosen by their teammates. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Colleges: UB football faces a lofty challenge against Big Ten opponent Nebraska Read more
Joe Mihalich to be enshrined in Niagara University Hall of Fame Read more
Salty from spring, UB women's soccer hits fall with massive expectations Read more
High schools: Williamsville East catcher Ella Wesolowski commits to Mississippi State Read more
Hockey: National Women's Hockey League rebrands to Premier Hockey Federation Read more
How Buffalo Sabres prospect Devon Levi developed into a record-setting goalie Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.