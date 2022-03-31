[BN] Blitz: Sean McVay: Von Miller will ignite other Bills players

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations from Palm Beach: At this point, any more improvements to the Bills' roster are going to come through next month's NFL draft. Brandon Beane has been active, and the Bills are tight against the salary cap. Beane doesn't seem to be in any rush to add a cornerback. Jay Skurski has more in his observations from the NFL owners meetings. Read more

Jameson Williams upbeat about knee at Alabama pro day: “Right now I’m 10 weeks out of surgery,” Williams said in an interview with the NFL Network in Tuscaloosa, Ala. “The time scale I was given was about five to seven months. I’m hearing I’m ahead of schedule." Williams is a potential target for the Bills at pick No. 25. Read more