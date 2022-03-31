[BN] Blitz: Sean McVay: Von Miller will ignite other Bills players

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 31, 2022
Rams' Sean McVay: Von Miller will ignite other Bills players
Von Miller thinks the Bills are Super Bowl contenders even without him. Maybe he has a point. It's likely the Los Angeles Rams would've contended for one without him, too.
Contending and winning, however, are two different things.
Miller has been among the best defensive players in the game for years, but his presence, and his ability to impact wins and losses, isn't just because of his on-field play.
Rams coach Sean McVay watched Miller integrate himself into the LA locker room after the team acquired him from Denver.
“(Miller’s) that type of guy, those igniters that raise everybody around them,” McVay said. “He’s a great teammate, too. He’s a special player, obviously, but he’s just a special type of person, and he’ll do a great job.”
Observations from Palm Beach: At this point, any more improvements to the Bills' roster are going to come through next month's NFL draft. Brandon Beane has been active, and the Bills are tight against the salary cap. Beane doesn't seem to be in any rush to add a cornerback. Jay Skurski has more in his observations from the NFL owners meetings. Read more
Jameson Williams upbeat about knee at Alabama pro day: “Right now I’m 10 weeks out of surgery,” Williams said in an interview with the NFL Network in Tuscaloosa, Ala. “The time scale I was given was about five to seven months. I’m hearing I’m ahead of schedule." Williams is a potential target for the Bills at pick No. 25. Read more
Everything you need to know about the new stadium: The Buffalo News has covered the stadium story from just about every angle this week and in recent months. Here's your guide to how we got here. Read more
Is it worth the money?: The stadium will be one of the biggest public investments ever in the Buffalo Niagara region. “Looking at the big picture, it just seems it’s a very retro plan, designed to placate existing ticket holders,” said Kevin Reichard of Football Stadium Digest. “They’re missing out on the chance to leverage $850 million of public spending on a greater economic impact.” Read more
The best player in the draft won't go No. 1: "The league has historically overlooked safeties, and appears poised to do so again in April’s draft. But a closer look reveals the value of the position is on the rise — and Kyle Hamilton is the perfect prospect to maximize a defense." Here's Ben Solak of The Ringer with the story. Read more
The man who is still haunted by the Henry Ruggs crash that killed a woman: From Jeff Pearlman: "When the Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III drove 127 mph into a stranger’s car, a man living in a nearby garage rushed into the fiery chaos. Tony Rodriguez did not, ultimately, save Tina Tintor — and that haunts him to this day." Read more
