[BN] Blitz: Sean McDermott was mostly right on fourth-down calls

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 20, 2021

Analytics say Sean McDermott mostly was on right side of 4th-down calls

Sean McDermott pushed the right buttons in 2020.

The Bills tied with Miami for first in the NFL in their success rate on fourth-down plays, converting 8 of 10 tries during the regular season.

That was a big improvement for a Bills team that was 8 of 18 (44.4%) in 2019, 7 of 18 (38.9%) in 2018 and just 2 of 15 (13.3%) in 2017.

Do the underlying numbers reflect a sea change? Not quite, though the analytics say Sean McDermott knows what he's doing, it seems.

The Bills' coach ranked eighth among NFL coaches on EdjSports’ “Critical Call Index,” which measures fourth-down decisions according to the team’s “win probability” at the time of the call.

He was 11th in terms of making the right decision to go for it, according to another metric. And McDermott was in the middle of the pack in other Football Outsiders metrics.