[BN] Blitz: Sean McDermott was mostly right on fourth-down calls

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 20, 2021
Analytics say Sean McDermott mostly was on right side of 4th-down calls
Sean McDermott pushed the right buttons in 2020.
The Bills tied with Miami for first in the NFL in their success rate on fourth-down plays, converting 8 of 10 tries during the regular season.
That was a big improvement for a Bills team that was 8 of 18 (44.4%) in 2019, 7 of 18 (38.9%) in 2018 and just 2 of 15 (13.3%) in 2017.
Do the underlying numbers reflect a sea change? Not quite, though the analytics say Sean McDermott knows what he's doing, it seems.
The Bills' coach ranked eighth among NFL coaches on EdjSports’ “Critical Call Index,” which measures fourth-down decisions according to the team’s “win probability” at the time of the call.
He was 11th in terms of making the right decision to go for it, according to another metric. And McDermott was in the middle of the pack in other Football Outsiders metrics.
Mark Gaughan has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills make a hire: Buffalo, which has been among the teams at the forefront of coaching opportunities for women, hired Sophia Lewin as a full-season offensive assistant. Kathryn Smith was the first full-time female coaching hire by the Bills in 2016 as special teams quality control coach. Read more
In the middle of the action: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan wrote about late-round pick Jack Anderson, who felt right at home when he lined up at center during the Bills’ rookie minicamp last weekend. His versatility might go a long way for the Bills. Read more
Analysts predict the record: How will the Bills finish in 2021? Here's what some experts say. Read more
Promises made, promises kept: For Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson, this promise was personal. As a child, he told his dying brother he would play professional football. He's one step closer to making that happen. Read more
MVP dark horses: We've reached the point in the program where Josh Allen is no longer a dark horse MVP candidate. These guys, however, are, according to NFL.com's Adam Schein. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: At this price, Sabres need Jeff Skinner to find a shred of his game Read more
NHL announces June 2 as date for draft lottery; Sabres have top odds at 16.6% Read more
Baseball: Alek Manoah strikes out 10 more to get to 3-0 in Bisons' victory Read more
Be ready to pay to see Blue Jays host Yankees at Sahlen Field Read more
Colleges: UB announces new hires for football offensive, defensive coordinators Read more
High schools: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences and Canisius top final News football polls Read more
