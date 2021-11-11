[BN] Blitz: Sean McDermott shows sense of urgency

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 11, 2021
Mark Gaughan: Sean McDermott shows sense of urgency in setting tone for Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't score a touchdown Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen, one of the game's best, looked more like the turnover-prone young gunslinger he used to be than the elite, poised passer he's become.
Their lead in the AFC East, which – as recently as three weeks ago – looked as though it would not be a concern the rest of the way, is just a half-game over the New England Patriots.
Time to hit the panic button? Of course not. But a loss Sunday to the 2-6 New York Jets, Mark Gaughan wrote, "would pose a crisis" for the Bills.
"This is a get-right or get-desperate game for the Buffalo Bills," Gaughan wrote.
The schedule gets a bit more challenging after Week 10's clash with the Jets.
So, while Sean McDermott didn't have anxiety in his voice Wednesday when he described his team's situation, the sense of urgency was clear.
