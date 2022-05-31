[BN] Blitz: Sean McDermott follows NFL trend in going for it on fourth down

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 31, 2022

Go for it: Sean McDermott follows NFL trend in going for it on fourth down

The Bills went for it on fourth down 22 times during the regular season last season, a personal high for Sean McDermott. They converted on 11 of those attempts.

That McDermott set a personal record isn't much of a surprise, because a majority of NFL coaches did the same thing.

If you discount obvious fourth-down attempts when trailing late in games, Pro Football Outsiders found that attempts have increased 128% over the past five seasons.

Still, despite McDermott setting a personal record on attempts, he isn't among the most aggressive coaches in the league when it comes to decisions on fourth down.

Mark Gaughan takes us inside the numbers.

Allen ready to partner with Mahomes for 'The Match': “I know people want us to hate each other because of what we do and who we play for and how many times we've played against each other, but it's hard to hate such a good dude,” Josh Allen said last week of his partnership with Patrick Mahomes. Will that rapport benefit them on the golf course this week? Read more

Eli Ankou and pro cyclist Shayna Powless inspire Indigenous community: Bills defensive tackle Eli Ankou and his fiancée, professional cyclist Shayna Powless, want to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and direct donations to organizations that advocate around that issue. Their Dream Catcher Foundation was started in 2019 and aimed to empower Native American women and children. Read more

Mailbag: Which player is on the hot seat entering the 2022 season? Do the Bills try to trade A.J. Epenesa or Cody Ford? What will the Bills' record be against AFC teams? Why is J.C. Tretter still unsigned? In case you missed it over the weekend, Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Greg Rousseau adds strength in striving to give Bills Year 2 boost: The defensive lineman has added 5 to 7 pounds of muscle since the end of the season. "We need them to really, really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense – and not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role," Sean McDermott said of Rousseau and the other young ends. Read more

Cardinals CB dead at 25: Jeff Gladney, a first round pick of the Vikings in 2020, died in a car accident in Dallas. Read more

When and for how long will Deshaun Watson be suspended?: Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer answered that question in a mailbag last week. "As for timing, my best guess is we’ll get a decision in July." What about length? Read more

