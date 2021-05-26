[BN] Blitz: Sean McDermott could face a challenge keeping Bills unified

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 26, 2021

Vic Carucci: Sean McDermott could face a big challenge keeping Bills unified

The mere existence of the above headline seems like an unthinkable reality considering how far the Bills have come in four years under Sean McDermott's leadership.

Team cohesion has never been better.

But when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine, it appears as if there's at least a little friction.

The league is not requiring players to be vaccinated. And the NFL reportedly reached out to Brandon Beane recently after comments he made on a radio show.

From Vic Carucci: "There seems little doubt of Covid-19 vaccines having the potential to be as much of a contentious issue within the Bills as it is in other parts of society."