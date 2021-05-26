[BN] Blitz: Sean McDermott could face a challenge keeping Bills unified

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 26, 2021
Vic Carucci: Sean McDermott could face a big challenge keeping Bills unified
The mere existence of the above headline seems like an unthinkable reality considering how far the Bills have come in four years under Sean McDermott's leadership.
Team cohesion has never been better.
But when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine, it appears as if there's at least a little friction.
The league is not requiring players to be vaccinated. And the NFL reportedly reached out to Brandon Beane recently after comments he made on a radio show.
From Vic Carucci: "There seems little doubt of Covid-19 vaccines having the potential to be as much of a contentious issue within the Bills as it is in other parts of society."
Here's Carucci's column explaining why.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Takeaways: Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds chose not to share their vaccination status. "They have to make a decision for their family, what they think is best for them and make that decision based on what they think,” Edmunds said. Here are three other takeaways from Tuesday, including Allen talking about his contract. Read more
Stadium future: From Sandra Tan: "On Tuesday, Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with county and state representatives at Highmark Stadium to start talking about the future of its stadium and arena projects." Read more
Photos: It's been a while since we've seen some of the guys in helmets. Here's a photo gallery from OTAs courtesy of News photographer James P. McCoy. View photos
Training camp date: The Bills will begin training camp on July 27. Where exactly that camp is remains to be seen, and St. John Fisher is not out of the question. Read more
Hall reopens: The Pro Football Hall of Fame is going to open all its exhibits on Friday, including several exhibits and areas that had remained offline since the Covid-19 pandemic closed the Hall for nearly three months last year. Read more
Sold out: Season tickets for the 2021 season are sold out, the Bills announced. Read more
Julio Jones and the Falcons: They're at a crossroads, The Ringer's Nora Princiotti wrote. "Figuring out what to do with Jones is a high-stakes example of the delicate balancing act that Atlanta is navigating between current and future needs." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Blue Jays: Bisons' Alek Manoah is pranked, then pumped to get call to start for Jays in the Bronx Read more
High schools: Having a lacrosse season gets the blood flowing for St. Joe's coach Peter Hudecki Read more
2021 boys lacrosse: Players to watch Read more
Setting the record straight: Arts' Alexis Campbell learns she owned BPS scoring record Read more
Colleges: Canisius College faces Fairfield powerhouse in MAAC finals opener Read more
UB basketball player Malik Zachery will enter transfer portal Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.